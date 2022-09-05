Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    Apple will reportedly launch four new iPhone models at Far Out event on September 7. Now a latest report suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport physically larger batteries.

    The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly Apple's biggest bets since they are anticipated to be in great demand in the months to come because they lack a notch. The tech giant may be concentrating more on the 'Pro' versions in the iPhone 14 series, according to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, which also highlighted a few other possible explanations.

    The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will have physically bigger batteries, according to Gurman's most recent PowerOn newsletter. He predicted that the always-on display feature, which will also be a first for iPhones, will be offset by the big batteries.

    There had already been rumours concerning an always-on display in the iPhone 14 series. The 'Pro' variants of the iPhone 14 series may have a greater screen refresh rate to assist the handsets obtain an always-on display, according to renowned display analyst Ross Young's May prediction. The analyst thought that the tech giant could be able to reduce the Pro models' minimum refresh rate to 1Hz, which would be helpful when the smartphones are idle or being used to view static graphics.

    According to rumours, the "non-Pro" Apple iPhone 14 versions will include LTPS OLED displays, suggesting that the devices may have faster battery refresh rates than prior generations. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, are said to include LTPO OLED displays similar to those seen on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Additionally, it is said that the screens would have a higher refresh rate to accommodate always-on displays.

    The Apple's iPhone 14 is finally launching. On September 7, Apple will introduce the eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 series. Like last year, it appears from rumours and leaks that Apple will release four new iPhone models this year as well. Now, just like every year, the standard model known as the iPhone 14 is believed to be the event's headliner.

