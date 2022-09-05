Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch series 8 launch: When & where to watch event live?

    September is here, and that means Apple's getting ready to release its next iPhone. The company has announced an event for Sept. 7, which it's calling "Far Out" and will likely serve as the launch for the company's newest phone, expected to be called the iPhone 14. Here's when, where and how to watch the event live.

    Apple event livestream where when how to watch live iphone 14 series apple watch airpods pro 2 launch gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    After months of speculation, Apple will finally reveal the iPhone 14 on September 7.  Since 2016, this will be the earliest Apple has held the autumn launch event. It's unclear if Apple will reveal any surprises at the event given the deluge of leaks that have already surfaced, but if you want to find out, we'll show you several ways to watch when the event starts on Wednesday at 10:00 am PT/10.30 pm IST/ 1:00 pm ET.

    Where to watch the event?

    YouTube is the most convenient place to view live if you want to. Since a few years ago, Apple has been broadcasting its events on YouTube, and this practise will continue beyond 2022. The stream is actually already live, and we've embedded it below.

    On Apple's website or through the Apple TV app, you may also view live content. Turn on your Apple TV and go to the TV app if you'd prefer to follow along from your living room. Compared to slouching over a phone or sitting at a desk, this may be more comfortable.

    Any smart TV or media device may be used to watch Apple's debut event if you don't have an Apple TV. If you don't already have it, all you need to do is download and set up the YouTube app.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    How long will the event?

    The duration of Apple's iPhone launches normally ranges from one to two hours. Apple completed its work last year in just 80 minutes. The webcast in 2020 was just around an hour long. Tim Cook and his co-workers were on stage for an hour and 40 minutes in 2019 before the epidemic. You should plan to set aside at least two hours on Wednesday if you want to watch the whole iPhone 14 announcement event live.

    Also Read | Apple's 2022 biggest event on Sept 7: iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch series 8, AirPods Pro 2 & more launching

    What is expected to be announced?

    Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models this autumn, according to speculations. There won't be an iPhone 14 mini; instead, another 6.7-inch iPhone is expected to take its place. The lineup will most likely include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max as a consequence.

    At the presentation, Apple will probably also introduce the Apple Watch Series 8. The base model should resemble the Series 7, but Apple might possibly introduce a more premium Apple Watch on Wednesday. The Pro model ought to have a fresh appearance, high-end functionality, a bigger battery, and a bigger screen. It can also start off costing more than $900.

    Also Read | Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event details here gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event?

    Poco M5 to launch in India today Know expected specs other details Here s how to watch event live gcw

    Poco M5 to launch in India today: Know expected specs, other details; Here's how to watch event live

    iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7 Here s why Apple may have preponed it gcw

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7; Here's why Apple preponed the launch

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery always on display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Here are 5 things we know about Apple phone gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped catch troll-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped catch troll

    Post MMS controversy Anjali Arora gets tolled for seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha (WATCH) RBA

    Post MMS controversy Anjali Arora gets tolled for seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha (WATCH)

    Apple 2022 biggest event on Sept 7 iPhone 14 series Apple Watch series 8 AirPods Pro 2 launching gcw

    Apple's 2022 biggest event on Sept 7: iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch series 8, AirPods Pro 2 & more launching

    Bengalurus drinking water supply to be affected due to flooded pumping station - adt

    Bengaluru's drinking water supply to be affected due to flooded pumping station

    Delhi liquor scam: AAP's Manish Sisodia ridicules BJP's 'sting operation' video AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: AAP's Manish Sisodia ridicules BJP's 'sting operation' video

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon