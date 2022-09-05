Apple's iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch series 8 launch: When & where to watch event live?

September is here, and that means Apple's getting ready to release its next iPhone. The company has announced an event for Sept. 7, which it's calling "Far Out" and will likely serve as the launch for the company's newest phone, expected to be called the iPhone 14. Here's when, where and how to watch the event live.

After months of speculation, Apple will finally reveal the iPhone 14 on September 7. Since 2016, this will be the earliest Apple has held the autumn launch event. It's unclear if Apple will reveal any surprises at the event given the deluge of leaks that have already surfaced, but if you want to find out, we'll show you several ways to watch when the event starts on Wednesday at 10:00 am PT/10.30 pm IST/ 1:00 pm ET.

Where to watch the event?

YouTube is the most convenient place to view live if you want to. Since a few years ago, Apple has been broadcasting its events on YouTube, and this practise will continue beyond 2022. The stream is actually already live, and we've embedded it below.

On Apple's website or through the Apple TV app, you may also view live content. Turn on your Apple TV and go to the TV app if you'd prefer to follow along from your living room. Compared to slouching over a phone or sitting at a desk, this may be more comfortable.

Any smart TV or media device may be used to watch Apple's debut event if you don't have an Apple TV. If you don't already have it, all you need to do is download and set up the YouTube app.

How long will the event?

The duration of Apple's iPhone launches normally ranges from one to two hours. Apple completed its work last year in just 80 minutes. The webcast in 2020 was just around an hour long. Tim Cook and his co-workers were on stage for an hour and 40 minutes in 2019 before the epidemic. You should plan to set aside at least two hours on Wednesday if you want to watch the whole iPhone 14 announcement event live.

What is expected to be announced?

Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models this autumn, according to speculations. There won't be an iPhone 14 mini; instead, another 6.7-inch iPhone is expected to take its place. The lineup will most likely include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max as a consequence.

At the presentation, Apple will probably also introduce the Apple Watch Series 8. The base model should resemble the Series 7, but Apple might possibly introduce a more premium Apple Watch on Wednesday. The Pro model ought to have a fresh appearance, high-end functionality, a bigger battery, and a bigger screen. It can also start off costing more than $900.

