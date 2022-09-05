Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event?

    The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but Apple hasn't launched a new model since their 2019. One of the most anticipated features of the AirPods 2 Pro model was heart rate tracking capabilities. 

    In addition to the iPhone 14 range, Apple is also anticipated to unveil the brand-new AirPods Pro 2 during its annual autumn product announcement event. The second-generation AirPods were rumoured to be launched between September and November, according to all the recent online rumours, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now says they might be unveiled this week.

    According to Gurman's Power On email, "The new AirPods Pro will refresh a model that initially went on sale in October 2019. The new AirPods Pro, about which I had previously predicted that they will be released in 2022, would reportedly be officially unveiled on Wednesday."

    Although Apple hasn't released a new version of the AirPods Pro since their 2019 introduction, they remain among the best wireless earbuds on the market. When the current model was first released, it included a number of high-end features including active noise cancellation and a scalable fit. According to rumours, the second-generation model will have a number of significant improvements, including a more streamlined stemless design, a redesigned charging case, and better sound quality.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    The good news is that the AirPods Pro 2 will use the newest H1 processor, according to rumours. Additionally, we've heard that the AirPods Pro 2 could be the first to enable Bluetooth 5.2. The new LC3 codec with Bluetooth LE Audio should improve audio quality while using less power and having a shorter latency than earlier codecs. According to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Ku, the next-generation version could offer lossless audio.

    Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 could not have stems and might have a sound-emitting casing. They could also offer tools for tracking your fitness. On September 7, Apple is expected to unveil the AirPods Pro 2. If rumours are accurate, the new wireless earbuds will go on sale on September 16.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

