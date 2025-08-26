Apple is opening its fourth retail store in India at Pune's Koregaon Park on Sept 4, 2025, shortly before anticipated iPhone 17 launch. The store design draws inspiration from India's national bird, the peacock, and offers interactive experiences.

Apple is set to open its fourth official store in India, this time in Pune. According to the firm, Apple Koregaon Park, the new retail location, will open for business on September 4 at 1 PM. The Pune outlet will be located at The KOPA, Koregaon Park location. The new iPhone 17 series is anticipated to be unveiled during Apple's annual worldwide event, which is only a few days prior to the debut. The Pune store's inauguration demonstrates Apple's consistent efforts to increase its retail footprint in India.

India's national bird, the peacock, is the inspiration for the artwork at the Koregaon Park shopfront, which represents pride and vitality. Like the Bengaluru Hebbal theme unveiled last week, the design showcases Apple's innovative approach to every shop opening.

Visitors will have the opportunity to examine Apple's whole product line, test out the newest features, and receive individualised support from business teams, specialists, creatives, and geniuses at the new Pune site. Additionally, customers will be able to participate in Today at Apple sessions, which are interactive, free courses that cover a variety of topics, including coding, art, music, and photography.

On its official website, Apple has released further information on the shop, along with exclusive wallpapers and a specially crafted Apple Music playlist that draws inspiration from Pune. The launch demonstrates the business's sustained dedication to India, one of its fastest-growing regions.

The business has been making investments in physical stores that enable customers experience its items firsthand after years of depending on internet sales and licensed resellers. In April 2023, Mumbai became the first city to open an Apple Store, followed by Delhi. Bengaluru Hebbal and Pune Koregaon Park are the next two sites being added in rapid succession.