Image Credit : Majin Bu | X

Apple may be gearing up to make the iPhone 17 Pro one of its most advanced smartphones yet. Ahead of its expected 2025 launch, multiple leaks and reports suggest the device could pack five major upgrades—from display improvements to performance boosts—that could set it apart from its predecessors.

Change in Design

The iPhone 17 Pro may have a very different appearance. According to rumours, it could include a new aluminium and glass combination at the rear and an aluminium frame rather than titanium. Additionally, Apple could add a bigger, rectangular camera bump to the phone, which would give it a new look.