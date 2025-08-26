Apple iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Rumored Features That Could Redefine the iPhone
The iPhone 17 Pro, expected in 2025, is rumored to have five major upgrades. From a redesigned appearance with a new material combination to a potentially faster processor and improved camera, these changes could set it apart from previous models.
Apple may be gearing up to make the iPhone 17 Pro one of its most advanced smartphones yet. Ahead of its expected 2025 launch, multiple leaks and reports suggest the device could pack five major upgrades—from display improvements to performance boosts—that could set it apart from its predecessors.
Change in Design
The iPhone 17 Pro may have a very different appearance. According to rumours, it could include a new aluminium and glass combination at the rear and an aluminium frame rather than titanium. Additionally, Apple could add a bigger, rectangular camera bump to the phone, which would give it a new look.
Better Display
According to reports, Apple is exploring a matte, anti-reflective display option that is comparable to the ones seen on the iMac and iPad Pro. Stronger 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity are promised via a revised antenna system that may be added to the iPhone 17 Pro around the camera bump.
Faster processor
The iPhone 17 Pro variants are anticipated to be powered by the new A19 Pro processor. It should improve performance and energy efficiency because it is based on TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm technology. Additionally, Apple may increase the RAM to 12GB, which would improve features driven by Apple Intelligence and make multitasking more seamless.
Camera may see an improvement
Photography on the iPhone 17 Pro may advance significantly. There are rumours about dual video recording with the front and back cameras combined, as well as a 24MP front camera and a 48MP Telephoto lens. Apple may use a vapour chamber cooling system for improved heat regulation in order to manage the additional power.
Battery and New Colours
Along with Dark Blue, Apple may introduce the iPhone 17 Pro in an orange or copper-like hue for the first time. Additionally, the Pro Max model could be a tad thicker, enabling a bigger battery that will probably surpass 5,000 mAh for extended use.