While Apple spared the iPhone, Watch, and AirPods during a round of price increases in June, analysts believe that's about to change. The upcoming September event could see new models of these popular devices launch with higher price tags, citing the global economy.

The tech giant's largest launch event of the year is just around the horizon and excitement is rising ahead of the much-anticipated September presentation. The new iPhone 18 Pro series will be the main focus, but there are suggestions that shoppers will see new Apple Watch and AirPods models too. But perhaps the biggest talking point won’t be the new features – it’ll be the price. This year's presentation is among the most widely watched in recent years, according to industry observers, with Apple reportedly gearing up for major price adjustments throughout its premium product portfolio.

Apple launch event set to be packed

The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are among the new gadgets Apple is likely to announce at its September presentation. Reports believe the redesigned AirPods might also be part of the launch, however Apple hasn't publicly announced its product lineup.

Biggest Surprise May Be Price Hike

And unlike in years past, Apple may be able to offer various devices at greater costs for this launch. Analysts predict that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max would be more expensive due to higher production expenses, premium components and sophisticated processor technologies.

The rippling effect may not end with the iPhone. It's also rumoured that Apple might be tweaking prices on specific Apple Watch and AirPods models as part of an overall move to increase costs across its premium ecosystem.

What New Features Are Coming to Buyers?

Apple’s new A20 Pro CPU, faster AI, better cameras and greater battery life are expected for the future iPhone Pro models. The Apple Watch Series 12 is rumoured to also have a speedier CPU and incremental enhancements to health and fitness features. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 might get enhanced sensors and performance improvements.

Buy or Wait?

For consumers looking to upgrade, affordability might be the deciding factor. If the anticipated price increases occur, purchasing a current-generation iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods when they're discounted might be less expensive. If you want the newest hardware and software improvements from Apple, it could be worth the wait until the September unveiling.

Official Details Coming Soon

Apple has not announced the date of the event, product list or pricing. All of the existing information comes from analyst reports and supply chain breaches. Once Apple announces its next-generation smartphones at its September event, the full picture will be clear.