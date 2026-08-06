The iPhone 18 Pro Max may arrive during an Apple Event in September 2026, according to rumours. It includes claimed specs and a comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

With Apple's highly anticipated September launch event just weeks away, excitement for the iPhone 18 Pro Max is mounting rapidly. Apple hasn’t formally shown the smartphone, yet stories and supply chain leaks have given a clearer picture of what buyers might expect. Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s next flagship smartphone, from a next-gen CPU and camera enhancements to likely price rises.

Set to launch in September

Apple’s annual September event will see the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The business hasn’t announced an official date, but industry analysts expect the announcement to take place in the second week of September, with pre-orders and retail availability to follow later in the month.

A familiar design with a few tweaks

Unlike prior models, it’s unlikely the iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a radical overhaul. Instead, Apple is said to be tweaking the existing premium design with thinner bezels, minor technology upgrades and a slightly wider chassis to allow a bigger battery. It’s thought major visual changes are saved for future iPhone models.

A20 Pro chip might offer big performance boost

One of the most eagerly awaited updates is Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset, which is said to be manufactured utilising an innovative 2nm manufacturing technique. If true, the chip might deliver greater performance, battery efficiency, and on-device AI capabilities over its predecessor. Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged the CPU or its specs.

Camera upgrades on the cards

Apple will retain high-resolution camera sensors, but will enhance image processing and photographic functions, the leaker said. Other hardware improvements are reportedly rumoured to better low-light photography and video recording, including a primary camera with a customisable aperture. Final camera specs are still to be confirmed.

Price could be the biggest talking point

The iPhone 18 Pro Max might potentially be one of the priciest iPhones from Apple. Component costs are growing, new technology is on the way and some sources imply that the Pro models might experience a significant price hike as a consequence. In India, some estimates suggest the price might go up to ₹20,000-₹26,000, however Apple has yet to reveal the official cost.

Still nothing official

But while the rumoured specs have given rise to increasing confidence, Apple has not confirmed the design, functionality, pricing or debut date of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. We won’t get the whole image until the firm formally debuts the device at their September event. Until then, all hardware data are considered leaks and industry assumptions, not verified specs.