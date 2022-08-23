Apple offering self-repair service for MacBooks at $49 after iPhone

Apple MacBook users who got the M1 chipset models can avail this self-repair program and ask the company to provide you with the tools to fix it. The tool kit contains a large assortment of tools that may not always be required for repairs.

Apple is now extending its self-repair service to MacBook users. Earlier this year, the business launched a unique programme for iPhones, and as of right now, MacBook customers have the option of having their devices repaired at home using genuine Apple tools.

Beginning on August 23, Apple will begin selling authentic components and repair equipment. The business has launched a self-repair programme for the M1 chipset-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Apple will provide the tools for one-time usage that may be purchased or rented for $49 each (Rs 3,920 approx).

The self-repair initiative is a part of Apple's efforts to comply with the US Right to Repair laws, and it may soon be extended to some regions of Europe.

When Apple introduced the iPhone self-repair service, other companies quickly followed. Similar projects have been launched by Samsung and Google as well, although the results are not yet apparent. It was criticised that Apple's iPhone self-repair programme included pricey equipment and premium components that were only sold by the firm.

The Apple Self Service Repair programme may arrive in India later in 2022 because Apple has stated that it would expand the service to new nations during 2022. Apple has long been a target for right-to-repair advocates because of its practice of locking down its software so that parts are encoded to a specific device.

Some attempts at fixes, including swapping out a damaged original screen for one produced by a third party, rendered phones useless.

The modifications Apple is making have limitations, but they are nonetheless seen as significant advancements. The software does, however, have problems. Customers may only utilise the components that Apple has approved and the company's own set of tools are available for a 7-day rental for $49 through Apple. The tool kit contains a large assortment of tools that may not always be required for repairs. Apple wants to trace the spare parts in circulation and ensure that the iPhones used for repairs are authentic.