The Apple iPhone 17 series is set to launch in India in just two months, and speculation over the new designs, cameras, features and variants of the flagship models have gained momentum. Therefore, we present to you the estimated prices of the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max before to their official release.

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected Prices

The new iPhone 17 is expected to cost Rs 79,900 in India, $799 in the US, and AED 2,934 in Dubai.

iPhone 17 Air Price: The iPhone 17 Air is likely to cost Rs 89,900 in India, $899 in the US, and AED3,799 in Dubai.

iPhone 17 Pro costs: The smartphone is expected to launch at Rs 1,45,990 in India, $1,199 in the US, and AED 4,403 in Dubai.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price: The top-billed iPhone 17 Pro Max is scheduled to sell for Rs 1,64,990 in India, $2,300 in the US, and AED 7,074 in Dubai.

Apple iPhone 17 series: What Can You Expect?

According to several leaks and rumours ahead of the highly anticipated release, Apple is preparing two substantial display updates for its flagship series in September 2025.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) claimed on Weibo that the next range would have even narrower bezels (the iPhone 16 series previously had the narrowest ones), as well as a new Dynamic Island interface, which might be integrated into iOS 26.

Notably, Apple is replacing its 'Plus' model with the sleek, thin, and lightweight 'Air' this year. Furthermore, it is anticipated that Apple would increase the refresh rate on the base model from 60 Hz to 90 Hz, while keeping the 120 Hz display only for the Pro versions.

Similar to the protection provided by the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the future Galaxy S25 Ultra, the iPhone 17 Pro models may eventually get an anti-reflective coating on the Pro and Pro Max editions.

It is anticipated that the iPhone 17 range will be available in six distinct colours at launch: light blue, light green, silver, black, and light purple.