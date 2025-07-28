The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature a slim design, possibly even thinner than current models. It may replace the Plus model with a 6.7-inch screen and the latest A19 Pro chipset, but potentially with a single camera and smaller battery.

Many people anticipate that the iPhone 17 series will come in September, and according to certain sources, Apple may even reveal the new models on September 9 of this year. The reported iPhone 17 Air model, which may resemble Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge model and emphasise a svelte form and high-end finish, might be one of the most intriguing changes to the 2018 lineup.

However, this is Apple, and based on the buzz around the release of the iPhone 17 Air and its purported capabilities, the corporation may be placing a significant wager on the premium logo on the rear of this device. Here is a thorough examination of the iPhone 17 Air variant and its anticipated features, since the iPhone 17 launch is quickly approaching.

iPhone 17 Air: Features and Specifications

A slim design, which is currently unknown in the company's phone lineup, is rumoured to be a feature of the rumoured iPhone 17 Air. With the iPhone 17 Air, Apple may surpass these numbers by aiming for a 5.5mm frame and a handset that weighs less than 150 grammes.

According to reports, the slim or Air iPhone model would only have one camera on the front and back, and its most notable feature will probably be its thin aluminium construction. Recent rumoured photos of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 16 Pro models demonstrate their size differences, and Apple should have no trouble implementing the svelte design thanks to these reductions.

It is widely predicted that the 17 Air model will take the place of the Plus model this year. It is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch screen, which provides the appropriate measurements. When it launches next year, the business need to provide it with the newest A19 Pro chipset and 12GB of RAM, which enables it to work with Siri AI and Apple AI capabilities.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a single rear camera and a tiny battery pack for imaging. The corporation may introduce a battery pack for this particular model because it appears to be aware of the battery's limits, which would increase its revenue. Apple's business now mostly consists of accessories, and this battery pack may be the cherry on top of an expensive cake.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected Price

Apple is unlikely to lower the price of the iPhone 17 Air when it launches because of all these changes, including the aluminium finish and sleek body. Based on current market patterns, we anticipate that the base version of the new model would cost around Rs 1,20,999, placing it below the Pro versions but somewhat above the standard version.