Leaked images of what appears to be the iPhone 17 Pro have surfaced online, fueling speculation about its design and features. The leak, seemingly confirmed by Mark Gurman, suggests a rectangular camera module with a unique flash and LiDAR placement.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for its annual iPhone launch event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 being the frontrunners for the official reveal. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are anticipated to be the four new models in this year's portfolio. The release of the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, which will take the place of the old "Plus" model in Apple's smartphone lineup, is one of the most significant developments in this cycle. The focus is squarely on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, even if improvements are expected to be made to all four models.

According to circulating claims, these Pro models might be Apple's most significant breakthrough in iPhone technology in years, perhaps setting a new standard for the company.

Now, ahead of the formal launch, it looks that the iPhone 17 Pro has been spotted in public for the first time. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a couple photographs of a person carrying two iPhones. One of the smartphones, partially covered in a black protective case, is commonly believed to be the impending iPhone 17 Pro.

Surprisingly, the individual who released the photographs is not usually linked with Apple hardware leaks. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reshared the post with the comment, "This looks legit." To be fair, there are a number of convincing details that point to its authenticity.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: What Can You Expect?

According to speculation, the iPhone 17 Pro will have a rectangular camera module on the back, with the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR scanner arranged vertically along the right edge of the bulge. The leaked shot shows circular cutouts in the upper-right area of the rear panel, which are most likely designed for the flash and LiDAR sensor, adding to the existing rumours.

According to a number of reports, the substantial price increase, especially for the Pro models, may be the main attraction of the next iPhone 17 series. The basic model of the iPhone 17 is anticipated to retail for around Rs 79,900 in India. The brand-new iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus model, might cost about Rs 99,900. On the top end, the premium iPhone 17 Pro Max may cost close to Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to arrive at about Rs 1,45,000.