iPhone 17 is rumored to come in new shades of green and purple, along with potential hardware upgrades like a 120Hz OLED display, A19 CPU, and an improved 24MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 Air model is also anticipated, possibly replacing Plus version.

Apple iPhone 17 series launch is less than 2 months away, and its design leaks have become more frequent. We already received a first peek at the new copper and blue hues of the iPhone 17 Pro variants. The basic iPhone 17 model's dummy units in two brand-new colours have now been released by a tipster. Nonetheless, the smartphone's design is quite identical to that of the iPhone 16, its predecessor.

With the iPhone 16, Apple debuted a few vibrant colours last year, with "Ultramarine" becoming a popular choice among consumers. But according to the fake units, Apple is probably going to use light colour schemes, much like the iPhone 15 models did.

iPhone 17: New Colours Leaked

As with past years, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be available in a variety of colours, giving purchasers more options. This year, Apple is likely to provide six colour options, including black, white, light blue, steel grey, green, and purple. Now, tipster Majin Bu has released the iPhone model's fake units, revealing two additional colours for the device: green and purple.

While we've seen these two colours in past generations of base iPhone models, the iPhone 17 will most likely arrive in new tints of green and purple, which appear rather appealing in the freshly provided image by the tipster.

iPhone 17: What To Expect from Apple Smartphone?

Aside from new colour options, the iPhone 17 is expected to receive significant hardware advancements this year. First, the iPhone 17 might include a 120Hz OLED display. The smartphone will most likely be powered by an A19 CPU with 8GB of RAM. Apple may continue with the 48MP primary camera and 12MP ultrawide, but it is believed to get an updated 24MP selfie camera. As a result, the iPhone 17 could be an excellent choice for an upgrade this year.

Additionally, Apple intends to release the iPhone 17 Air, which may take the place of the Plus variant. It is anticipated that this new model would have an incredibly thin design, akin to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. As a result, consumers will have an additional basic model option in addition to the iPhone 17 base model.