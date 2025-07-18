The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to come in new colors like dark blue and orange, alongside classic black, white, and grey. These models are also expected to feature upgrades such as 5,000mAh battery, the A19 Pro SoC and 48MP telephoto lens.

This year's most anticipated model from Apple will be the iPhone 17 Pro series, and it appears the corporation is preparing for some vibrant surprises. According to a recent leak, when the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are released this year, they could be available in colours other than silver and gold.

Apple's 17 Pro version is expected to have a number of improvements, including as a new back camera module design. However, the colour options for these models may also be a significant adjustment. It may be time for the 17 Pro series to receive some colourful action after the business previously opted for brighter hues for the iPhone 15 and 16 series.

iPhone 17 Pro Series: Check LEAKED colours

According to leaked renderings circulated this week by a number of sources, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models may come in black, white, and grey hues in addition to this year's new dark blue and orange versions. Indeed, the iPhone premium model may get a new orange hue, which would be a welcome change. If Apple decides to formally announce these new hues, it appears that consumers are eager to see how they will appear.

iPhone 17 Pro Series: What Can You Expect From It?

A 5,000mAh battery will be included in the newest iPhone 17 Pro model that launches this year, according to a Weibo tweet by tipster Instant Digital. The new Pro-level chipset for the iPhone 17 Pro series will be available from Apple.

The A19 Pro SoC will power the company's new Pro range in 2025 after we received the A18 Pro version last year. This year, 12GB RAM may be normal on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models, which should help its levels and AI support even further.

According to rumours, Apple will release a new 48MP telephoto lens, which would be a significant improvement above the 12MP lens that was included with the iPhone 16 Pro models last year. Rumour has it that Apple will be forced to alter the iPhone pricing in order to accommodate these changes, which might result in a price increase.

According to rumours, the pricing of the iPhone 17 Pro might start at about Rs 1,30,000, which would put the 17 Pro Max, the most expensive model, into the 2 lakh+ range.