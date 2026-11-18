Three young men posing as customers stole an iPhone 15 from a mobile store in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, using the crowd as a distraction. The daring daylight theft was captured on CCTV, prompting the shopkeeper to finally file a formal police complaint.

Three young men are accused of stealing an iPhone 15 from a mobile phone store in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, after entering the establishment under the guise of making a purchase. This is a startling crime occurrence. The CCTV cameras at the store recorded the entire episode, and the video has since gained popularity on social media. The information that is now available indicates that the three young people took advantage of the crowd inside the store, stole the iPhone 15, and ran away before the store owner could stop them. The business owner filed a complaint with the police after the event.

According to reports, the three suspects went to the mobile store posing as consumers looking to get a new phone. They allegedly succeeded in stealing an iPhone 15 while conversing with the shopkeeper and taking advantage of the throng inside the store. After that, the young people took the phone and ran out of the store. The suspected theft was captured on camera by CCTV cameras that were installed within the establishment.

The shopkeeper claims that cell phones have reportedly been taken from his store on many prior instances. But each time the suspected burglars were discovered, their parents allegedly went to the store owner and asked him not to investigate further or file a police report. On those cases, the shopkeeper reportedly complied with their requests, allowing the issues to be resolved without the need for additional legal action.

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This time, though, the shopkeeper has officially complained to the police. According to reports, the event occurred more than two days ago, but the three suspected burglars have not yet been taken into custody. While the shopkeeper waits for the authorities to take action, the CCTV tape has drawn more attention to the event. We are awaiting more information on the suspects' identities and the investigation's status.