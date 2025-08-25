The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in mid-September 2025 with four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The series will likely feature upgrades including the A19 processor, enhanced camera systems, and more.

Apple is anticipated to host the launch event for the iPhone 17 series in mid-September, marking the formal debut of the device. A number of hardware updates, including the most recent iPhone 17 range, updated Apple Watch models, and next-generation AirPods, are anticipated during Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 reveal. According to reports, there will be four different models of the smartphone series: the ordinary iPhone 17, the thinner iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Date

The iPhone 17 family is anticipated to appear in 2025 at the same time as Apple's iPhones, which are often released in September. Recall that the iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12, 2023, while the iPhone 16 range debuted on September 9, 2024.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Design & Display

Compared to the previous model's 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 17 is reportedly going to have a bigger 6.3-inch screen. This puts it in line with the iPhone 16 Pro in terms of size, and Apple is anticipated to stick with the iPhone 17 Pro's 6.3-inch display.

The normal iPhone 17 will be the base model in the range as the "Plus" variant is phased away. The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a 6.6-inch display, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to lead with a 6.9-inch panel, while both the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro are anticipated to have 6.3-inch panels.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Processor

Apple's most recent A19 CPU, which was constructed utilising TSMC's 3nm technology and is expected to power the future iPhone 17, will reportedly offer quicker performance and better battery management than the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16. Additionally, 8GB of memory—the minimum needed to support Apple Intelligence features—is anticipated to be retained.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Camera

A 48MP primary lens, a 48MP periscope telephoto lens (an improvement over the previous 12MP model), and a 48MP ultra-wide lens are anticipated to make up the three cameras on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The A19 Pro CPU is probably what powers these high-end devices, and 12GB of RAM may be included. In contrast, it is expected that the normal iPhone 17 will retain its dual-lens configuration, which includes a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP main camera, much like its predecessor. In the meanwhile, a single 48MP rear camera may be included with the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Price

It is anticipated that the iPhone 17 series would launch in India at a starting price of about Rs 79,900. However, according to industry rumours, the ordinary and Pro variants could be more expensive than their iPhone 16 equivalents.