Apple is rumored to be launching TechWoven cases for the iPhone 17 series. These cases aim to address the shortcomings of the FineWoven cases by offering a more durable and scratch-resistant design while maintaining sustainability.

With the release of the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, Apple stopped making leather covers for their iPhones. The tech behemoth replaced them with eco-friendly FineWoven casings. These cases did not bode well for Apple consumers, though, as they were prone to scratches. There are now rumours that the Cupertino company is going to release more robust TechWoven cases.

TechWoven cases will make their debut with the iPhone 17 series, according to tipster Majin Bu. of addition to being sustainable, these examples will address the flaws of their predecessors. It appears that TechWoven casings are composed of synthetic materials without sacrificing their substantial texture.

By doing this, you can make sure the case won't be scratched or damaged from regular usage. Pictures of the instances were given by the informant. The leaker has a solid track record, however it's uncertain if they are the original TechWoven instances. The pictures display the cases' design, which features a noticeable textured surface. The device's grip is further improved by the rough coating. Similar to Apple's phone cases, all TechWoven cases will be compatible with MagSafe.

Additionally, the tipster posted pictures of the boxes related to the purported TechWoven cases. However, it's uncertain if they're originals or copies. The boxes display the various case designs and colours.

According to the packaging, the TechWoven cases will have two lanyards, enabling users to wear their iPhone around their neck or around their wrist. The case's bottom is where the lanyards may be fastened. This will broaden the range of iPhone accessories and foster more inventiveness. According to rumours, the TechWoven covers will be available in five different colours to match the iPhone 17 range: blue, black, brown, green, and purple.

Additionally, according to the insider, Apple may possibly launch Liquid Glass cases at the September event. This would coincide with the launch of iOS 26, which has a Liquid Glass theme. But there aren't any pictures for that kind of design.