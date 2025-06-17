The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to replace the Plus model and be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet, rivaling the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Expected features include a sleek design, a powerful A19 chip, iOS 26, and a potential single 48MP camera.

The Worldwide Developers Conference 2025, Apple's annual developer conference, just ended. The Cupertino tech titan is now preparing for its upcoming major event, which will include an iPhone range upgrade later this year. Even if there are still months to go, there are already a lot of rumours circulating that suggest what may be coming: a new model, iOS 26, a powerful silicon, a new design, and the iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Air, which is predicted to replace the Plus model, is the focus of attention this year. According to reports, Apple is making this modification in response to the Plus models' poor sales performance. The iPhone 17 Air may be Apple's thinnest and most advanced iPhone to yet, based on rumours and early forecasts. Additionally, it will undoubtedly compete with Samsung's recently released Galaxy S25 Edge due to its very thin frame.

Despite Apple's decision to keep everything secret, here are five important details regarding the iPhone 17 Air that you should be aware of based on rumours.

Sleek and thin model

Four iPhone 17 models—the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new Air model—are anticipated to be unveiled by Apple. The Plus model, which is probably going to be retired because of poor demand, is expected to be replaced by the Air variation. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Air would have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz ProMotion.

With its svelte and high-end design, the iPhone 17 Air may be the star. Its thickness is probably about 5.5 mm. This would directly compete with the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a titanium frame and a thin body of 5.8 mm.

Chipset will be a major change?

With a 6.6-inch 120Hz screen, a 2,800mAh battery, Apple's latest A19 CPU, and iOS 26, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to go on sale. While keeping Apple's long-term support, the OS is expected to add new AI-driven functionality to the Liquid Glass UI. Users who favour simple designs without sacrificing performance are likely to find the Air model appealing.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which boasts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, and a 3,900mAh battery that supports both wireless and reverse charging, was previously released. It has seven years of software upgrades and runs Android 15 with One UI 7, an area in which Apple has historically excelled as well.

Change in camera layout

There will undoubtedly be trade-offs associated with the thin design. There are rumors that the iPhone 17 Air will include a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera. Although this could appear to be a drawback, Apple might compensate for it with sophisticated computational photography. Although it's uncertain if the Air will have the same specifications, the normal iPhone 17's front camera is anticipated to be increased to a 24-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, stands in stark contrast to these camera rumours.

Will it fit your budget?

When it comes to iPhones, pricing is always a major concern, and there could be some changes in 2025. Due to continued price increases this year, the iPhone 17 Air may launch in India for Rs 99,900, according to reports. With this pricing, the iPhone 17 AIr would remain just under the six-figure range and little more than the standard model, which might debut at Rs 89,900. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Edge's 12GB + 256GB model begins at Rs 1,09,999.

When can you expect its release?

New iPhone models are regularly unveiled by Apple around the second week of September. Pre-orders will open soon after the event, which is anticipated to happen on September 10 or 11 this year, and shipment will start the following week. Although the date is not yet official, Apple's track record with launch schedules indicates that it is likely to be similar.