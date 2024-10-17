Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details

    Zepto offers a flat Rs 10,000 discount on all iPhone 16 models, bringing the price down to Rs 69,900. This deal excludes bank offers and includes free delivery in under 10 minutes.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Forget bank deals; the well-known rapid commerce app Zepto is giving the recently released iPhone 16 a flat Rs 10,000 discount. The nicest thing is that it excludes any bank offers. Therefore, there is no better choice than this if you have been eyeing the newest iPhone 16.

    Zepto is providing a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone 16, bringing the original price of Rs 79,900 down to Rs 69,900. This promotion is available on all iPhone 16 models. Zepto will deliver the gadget to you for free in less than ten minutes in addition to offering a large discount.

    Know all about the new iPhone 16 series

    The iPhone 16 has a number of amazing innovations that are intended to improve user experience, performance, and photography capabilities. It is perfect for demanding tasks like gaming because of its enhanced energy economy and speedier performance, which are provided by the new A18 processor. In addition, the iPhone 16 has a longer battery life than its predecessors.

    Also Read | Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

    Its 48MP Fusion camera is one of the main improvements. With the 2x Telephoto capability on this camera system, users may zoom in for finer, more defined photographs. The Ultra Wide camera also makes close-up macro photography possible and is ideal for shooting broader areas. Additionally, the iPhone 16 features Camera Control, which puts a variety of functions at your fingers to facilitate taking photos and films.

    Everything seems bright and crisp thanks to the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and the Dynamic Island feature makes for a more engaging viewing experience. With improved durability and a design that resists dust and water, the iPhone 16 is made to last. Black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine are its five color options.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features

    The Action button, which provides instant access to frequently used features like the camera, flashlight, and more, is another intriguing addition. Furthermore, new methods to improve writing and search across applications are provided by Apple Intelligence, which makes daily chores better. All things considered, the iPhone 16 is a great alternative for anyone wishing to enhance their smartphone experience since it blends power, improved camera choices, and a stylish appearance.

