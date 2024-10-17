Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

Google Flights introduces a new 'Cheapest' filter alongside 'Best', allowing users to prioritize cost savings over convenience. This feature incorporates creative itineraries, including longer layovers and self-transfers, and clearly highlights potential cost-saving opportunities.

Google is making it simpler for its users to book flights. A new function has been made available to customers by the IT giant ahead of the holiday season. 'Cheapest' is the new search filter function. Users may now access it on Google Flights, where they will find tabs for "Best" and "Cheapest." A combination of cost and ease of use will determine the 'Best' filter. This feature focuses on what Google calls "creative itineraries," enabling users to experiment with different travel arrangements that might not be obvious at first. To make it simpler for consumers to spot chances for cost savings, the costs for these alternatives will be indicated in green.

How to get cheapest flight?

Longer layovers might be one way to save costs; Google Flights has already included this idea into its offerings. Sometimes, the total cost of travel can be significantly reduced by taking these lengthier layovers. Additionally, self-transfers could be included in the "Cheapest" function.

Travelers must retrieve and recheck their luggage during layovers while using self-transfers, which are sometimes referred to in the industry as virtual interline arrangements. Because passengers will have to check in for each trip independently, they might not be able to take advantage of the standard airline coordination and communications that come with a single reservation.

Purchasing individual travel segments from many airlines or third-party booking websites is another method to get cheaper rates. This practice can often lead to better rates for savvy travellers willing to navigate various booking channels.

How will it work?

Google Flights will continue to include cautions at the bottom of every itinerary card in order to maintain openness. For instance, a notification stating "Separate tickets booked together" will appear when tickets are bought individually. Travelers will be warned of the possible hazards by a conspicuous red warning sign if they are offered the option of "Self transfer" or "Separate tickets."

Availability

The rollout of the Cheapest tab began this week and is expected to become available on a global scale over the next two weeks. This feature is designed for those instances when cost savings are prioritised over convenience, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious travellers.



