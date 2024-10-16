Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Ring in India, priced at Rs 38,999. This smart ring boasts advanced health tracking, a sleek design, and seamless integration with the Galaxy ecosystem. It's available in various colors and comes with special offers for early buyers.

Samsung revealed on Wednesday that the Galaxy Ring will be available in India. The Samsung Galaxy Ring, which costs Rs 38,999, is the most costly smart ring in the nation and the only one that is a part of a digital ecosystem. At Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in July, the smart ring and the foldables from the Galaxy Z series were first revealed.

According to reports, the Galaxy Ring combines cutting-edge health-tracking technologies with a stylish appearance. The Galaxy Ring has a battery life of up to seven days and weighs only 2.3 grams for Size 5 and up to 3 grams for Size 13. It also comes with a charging case that has LED lights to show if it is charging.

Additionally, it has an IP68 rating for resistance to dust and water, which makes it appropriate for daily usage or even submerged activities up to 100 meters.

With the help of Samsung's "Health AI," the Galaxy Ring is supposed to provide AI-driven insights in real time without the need for a membership. The gadget offers consumers wellness advice, sleep analysis, and personalized suggestions through its integration with the Samsung Health app. Samsung provides a thorough sleep report by combining its sleep research with new metrics including heart and respiration rate, movement while sleeping, and snoring analysis.

The Galaxy Ring also creates a "Energy Score," which assesses heart rate, exercise, and sleep data to help users better understand their mental and physical well-being. Inactive notifications, heart rate monitoring, and exercise detection are also supported.

Additionally, the Galaxy Ring facilitates seamless communication by integrating with other gadgets in the Galaxy ecosystem. Other features include gesture controls, Smart Find for simplicity, and round-the-clock health tracking with Galaxy smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Price, colours and availability

Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Samsung.com, and a few physical retailers sell the Galaxy Ring, which comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. Before making a purchase, customers who are uncertain about their ring size can use a sizing kit. Customers who buy Samsung products before October 18 will receive a free 25W travel adapter, and the company is giving free EMI choices beginning at Rs 1,625 per month for 24 months.

