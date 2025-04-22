The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to sport a redesigned camera layout, maintaining the same lens configuration as the 16 Pro but with a unique twist.

The iPhone 17 Pro model is getting a different camera layout this year, at least going by the rumours and leaks that we have seen till date. According to leaked iPhone 17 Pro cases earlier this month, Apple is presumably planning to alter the premium model and give it a distinct appearance from the existing iPhone 16 Pro series.

The amount of cameras and even the lens arrangement on the iPhone 17 Pro will remain the same as on the 16 Pro models, but Apple may give the design a fresh twist that might generate revenue.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Expected design changes

According to the sources, the camera design presents a fresh narrative that will satisfy Apple for a few years. According to rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro's camera bar would have room for a separate attachment that would allow you to personalize the device's rear.

How can that be? According to a tipster called Majin Bu, third-party businesses are already producing camera covers for the iPhone 17 Pro's broad camera bar. Yes, the camera itself is a cover for the iPhone as well.

The AirPods are among the most notable instances of how Apple has exploited design changes over the years to generate new use cases. If the iPhone 17 Pro camera cover turns out to be what the rumors suggest, it might be another way for the company to make money.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Expected camera specs

A LiDAR scanner and three 48MP sensors—one of which may be a periscope telephoto lens—are expected to be included in the 17 Pro triple camera configuration. According to several reports this year, the iPhone 19 series is probably going to get the most updates and modifications. However, for what it's worth, the iPhone 17 Pro might not be a design-look alike after all.

Before the major iPhone 17 debut in September of this year, the new iPhone 17 series will have the iOS 19 version, which will be revealed during the WWDC 2025 keynote in June.

Apple prefers China over US for manufacturing, CEO Tim Cook reveals reason

President Donald Trump intends to increase domestic manufacturing in the midst of the escalating trade conflict with China. He has urged well-known corporations, such as Apple, to produce their goods in the US instead of China. Amidst ongoing global discussions, an old video of Apple CEO Tim Cook has surfaced on social media once again.

Cook gave an explanation for the company's choice to continue manufacturing its products in China. In the short film, initially published in 2024, Cook challenged the popular notion that companies move to China to get cheap labor. He underlined that the true motivations for producing goods in the country were a long supply chain, unmatched manufacturing skills, infrastructure, and a skilled labor population that could meet Apple's production demands.