Oppo K13 launched: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone
The Oppo K13 5G boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 CPU, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and a 50MP AI camera. It's priced starting at Rs 17,999 with attractive launch offers.
Oppo has finally launched its K13 5G in India. The Oppo K13 5G, which starts at Rs 17,999, has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 CPU, a huge 7,000 battery, and a luxurious design. A 50-megapixel main camera with many AI functions is another highlight of the phone. Let's look at the Oppo K13 5G's availability and price before getting into the specifics.
Oppo K13: Design and display
The Oppo K13 5G has a high-end design with a dual-camera configuration housed in a unique squaoval camera island on the back panel. While the remainder of the rear panel is straightforward and has delicate geometric designs, the camera island's metal finish lends the gadget a sense of elegance.
It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. For extra convenience, the phone also has an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Oppo K13: Processor
The Oppo K13 5G's internal components are the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which is based on TSMC's 4nm technology and runs ColorOS 15. Oppo claims that GPU performance will increase by 29% and overall power consumption will decrease by 12%. The phone's architecture ensures smooth operation even under intensive use by handling demanding activities without overheating.
Oppo K13: Battery
The gadget has a sizable 7,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 80W SUPERVOOC. The K13 5G can charge to 62% capacity in just 30 minutes, according to Oppo.
Oppo K13: Camera
With a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back, the Oppo K13 5G has two cameras for photography. In order to improve image quality, it also provides a number of AI-enhanced tools, such as AI Blur, AI Eraser, and AI Reflection Remover. A 16-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies is located on the front.
Oppo K13: Price and availability, offers
In India, the Oppo K13 5G was released with a starting price of Rs 17,999. The phone has 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. This is how the prices appear.
The model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM costs Rs 17,999.The model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM costs Rs 19,999.
Additionally, the business provides bank discounts. Customers who use specific bank cards or choose to use an exchange bonus may receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000 as part of the launch day deals, bringing the costs down to Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.
The OPPO K13 5G is an even more alluring offer because customers may take advantage of up to six months of free EMI.
It will be offered in two color options—Icy Purple and Prism Black—and go on sale on April 25, 2025, starting at 12 PM on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart.