Image Credit : Oppo Website

Oppo K13: Design and display

The Oppo K13 5G has a high-end design with a dual-camera configuration housed in a unique squaoval camera island on the back panel. While the remainder of the rear panel is straightforward and has delicate geometric designs, the camera island's metal finish lends the gadget a sense of elegance.

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. For extra convenience, the phone also has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K13: Processor

The Oppo K13 5G's internal components are the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which is based on TSMC's 4nm technology and runs ColorOS 15. Oppo claims that GPU performance will increase by 29% and overall power consumption will decrease by 12%. The phone's architecture ensures smooth operation even under intensive use by handling demanding activities without overheating.