The Realme 14 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offer flagship-like features at competitive prices. While both excel in areas like display and processing power, key differences emerge in camera, battery, and design.

A comparison of the Realme 14 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion demonstrates how competitive mid-range smartphones are getting. Both seek to provide flagship-like capabilities at an affordable price, but they prioritize various aspects of this objective—from battery life and camera adaptability to design and display sharpness. This comparison makes it clearer which phone provides better value overall based on everyday requirements, such as performance, durability, or flexibility.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Realme 14 Pro: Design

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Realme 14 Pro are both designed to last thanks to their MIL-STD-810H compliance and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. In contrast to Realme's typical glass design, Motorola's eco-leather silicone polymer back gives a more upscale, tactile surface, adding an additional layer of attractiveness. Motorola has an advantage in terms of design identity because to the distinctive Pantone-certified hues.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Realme 14 Pro: Display

With OLED displays that have the same peak brightness of 4500 nits and refresh speeds of 120 Hz, both phones provide exceptional visibility even in bright environments. With a higher resolution of 1220 x 2712, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion outperforms the Realme's 1080 x 2392 display in terms of visual clarity. When using or consuming media on a regular basis, this leads to crisper text and more sophisticated visual clarity.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Realme 14 Pro: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers both phones, however the somewhat more sophisticated Dimensity 7400 is found in Motorola's India version. Both devices continue to operate similarly on a daily basis, seamlessly navigating games and apps. But Motorola also has a microSD card slot, which is a crucial feature that the Realme 14 Pro lacks.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Realme 14 Pro: Camera

The 50MP primary cameras of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Realme 14 Pro have OIS and PDAF, guaranteeing good image quality for everyday shooting. However, Realme only has a 2MP depth sensor, which limits its use for wide-angle photos, whereas Motorola marries this with a 13MP ultrawide lens.

Realme only has a 16MP sensor that can capture 1080p video, whereas Motorola has a 32MP front camera that can capture 4K. Because of this, Motorola has an advantage in both photography and high-definition video calls.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Realme 14 Pro: Battery

With a 6000mAh Si/C Li-Ion cell, the Realme 14 Pro boasts the edge in raw battery capacity and offers longer screen-on time. However, Motorola makes up for this by offering 68W fast charging, which is faster than Realme's 45W. Motorola is built to recharge faster, which greatly reduces downtime.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Realme 14 Pro: Price

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion costs Rs 22,999. Realme 14 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999.