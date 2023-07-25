Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to increase revenue during an expected drop in smartphone sales. Apple has requested suppliers to manufacture approximately 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, a quantity similar to the previous year.

Previous rumours have suggested that Apple may raise the cost of its future Pro models. In May, it was predicted that special Pro model features like Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera would prompt Apple to increase the price difference between Pro and non-Pro smartphones this year.

Although the iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September, there might not be enough Pro versions available. A USB-C connector, the Dynamic Island, and a somewhat more curved frame are rumoured to be included on all four devices. The Pro models are anticipated to contain a number of new features and improvements.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has asked suppliers to produce around 85 million iPhone 15 devices this year, which is a comparable number to what was produced the year before.

The next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to support Wi-Fi 6E, according to a new report, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely continue to support Wi-Fi 6 as is. On iPhone 15 Pro models, Wi-Fi 6E will enable quicker and more dependable wireless access. While Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E use the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands respectively, Wi-Fi 6E additionally uses the 6GHz spectrum for more bandwidth. So long as a compatible device is connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, it provides faster wireless speeds, reduced latency, and less signal interference.

