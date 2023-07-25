Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike: Report

    Apple is reportedly planning to raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to increase revenue during an expected drop in smartphone sales. Apple has requested suppliers to manufacture approximately 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, a quantity similar to the previous year.

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to increase revenue during an expected drop in smartphone sales. According to media reports, Apple intends to raise its total income despite a predicted drop in the smartphone market by hiking the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

    Previous rumours have suggested that Apple may raise the cost of its future Pro models. In May, it was predicted that special Pro model features like Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera would prompt Apple to increase the price difference between Pro and non-Pro smartphones this year.

    Also Read | iQOO Z7 Pro specification, price range leaked; launch likely in August

    Although the iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September, there might not be enough Pro versions available. A USB-C connector, the Dynamic Island, and a somewhat more curved frame are rumoured to be included on all four devices. The Pro models are anticipated to contain a number of new features and improvements.

    According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has asked suppliers to produce around 85 million iPhone 15 devices this year, which is a comparable number to what was produced the year before.

     

    Also Read | Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch

    The next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to support Wi-Fi 6E, according to a new report, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely continue to support Wi-Fi 6 as is. On iPhone 15 Pro models, Wi-Fi 6E will enable quicker and more dependable wireless access. While Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E use the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands respectively, Wi-Fi 6E additionally uses the 6GHz spectrum for more bandwidth. So long as a compatible device is connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, it provides faster wireless speeds, reduced latency, and less signal interference.

    Also Read | Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    iQOO Z7 Pro specification price range leaked launch likely in August gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro specification, price range leaked; launch likely in August

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch gcw

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch

    Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon