The Vivo T4 Ultra will launch in India on June 11, powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. Along with other AI-powered improvements, it has a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED screen and a triple-camera setup on the back that is emphasised by a 50MP periscope lens. Flipkart, Vivo's main online shop, as well as real retail stores, will sell the handset.

Vivo T4 Ultra: When and where to watch launch event?

On June 11 at 12:00 pm, the Vivo T4 Ultra is scheduled to make its debut in India. It is probable that Vivo's official YouTube page will broadcast the unveiling ceremony live. More details regarding the gadget should be made public soon, given the release date is here.

Vivo T4 Ultra launch on June 11: Expected specifications and features

It is expected that the Vivo T4 Ultra would have a 6.67-inch OLED quad-curved screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Vivo has formally announced that the screen would employ a 1.5K panel with a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Although it's unclear if further color options will be available, the phone will be available in black and white.

According to Vivo, the T4 Ultra will include three cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX 882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS compatibility, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX 921 primary sensor with OIS.

Although the device's battery capacity has not been formally revealed, reports suggest it could have a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged quickly at 90W. In contrast to the IP68 rating on the previous model, the T4 Ultra may witness a decrease in its water resistance rating, which is said to have an IP64 certification.

Vivo T4 Ultra launch on June 11: Expected price

Insider Abhishek Yadav predicts that the Vivo T4 Ultra will cost about Rs 35,000. Comparing this to the Vivo T3 Ultra, which debuted in India priced Rs 31,999, shows an equivalent rise of Rs 3,000.