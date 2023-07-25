iQOO Z7 Pro specification, price range leaked; launch likely in August

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India. The phone is confirmed to feature a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. The Z7 Pro 5G might feature a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

After launching the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India recently, the brand has now confirmed to introduce the iQOO Z7 Pro in the country very soon. Nipun Marya, iQOO India CEO took to Twitter to announce the same. He also provided a render of the phone, which displays its rounded corners and punch-hole cutout in the middle. The chief executive hasn't yet provided the specific launch date for the phone, though.

The iQOO Z7 Pro appears to have very narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience. The right edge appears to be where the power and volume rocker controls are located. The iQOO Z7 Pro could come in a variety of colours because the phone's wallpaper features a variety of hues.

According to reports, the smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. We should anticipate that the Z7 Pro 5G will feature a Full HD+ resolution given the anticipated pricing range. The Z7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. In India, it will debut with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

The Z7 Pro 5G will launch Android 13 right out of the box in terms of software. It will sport Funtouch OS 13 on top of Android, as predicted. The leaker also disclosed the Z7 Pro 5G's battery specifications, saying it will have a 4600mAh cell. Out of the box, 66W rapid charging will be supported.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and a few other smartphones priced around Rs 25,000 will likely face competition from the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. The Z7 Pro 5G India launch event is anticipated to take place in the first or second week of August.

Know all about iQOO Z7 5G

The device has a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels, a variable refresh rate of 120 hertz, a touch sampling rate of 240 hertz, and a maximum brightness of 480 hertz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782 SoC and Adreno GPU together power the device. With the default OriginOS skin, the phone runs the most recent version of Android, version 13. A 64MP main camera with OIS and LED light and a 2MP depth sensor are both included in the iQOO Z7 5G's twin cameras. For selfies and video calls, the front camera has a 16MP sensor. For security, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is present.

