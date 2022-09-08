Here's how Samsung took dig at iPhone 14, Apple Watch with cryptic tweet

Following its years old tradition, Samsung has taken a jibe at Apple after the launch of the new iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event. Samsung Mobile US’ official handle shared a range of cryptic tweets which appears to be an attack on Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch and more.

Last week Samsung took a dig at Apple through a parody video where it mocked the Far Out event invitation and showcased the features of its latest products, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Following years of tradition, Samsung has now poked fun at Apple following the Far Out event's introduction of the new iPhone 14 series. The official Twitter account for Samsung Mobile US sent a number of cryptic messages that look to be criticisms of Apple's iPhone 14 series. Samsung included the purple dot emoji with the words "Cool Story Bro" in a tweet.

Internet users believe that Samsung is making fun of Apple for releasing a new purple iPhone 14 model over a month after the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which also received a new purple colour choice.

Additionally, Samsung tweeted, "Let us know it when it folds." Netizens think that the Korean company is making fun of Apple by doing this by not yet having a foldable iPhone. Apple is allegedly working on its first foldable gadget, but as of this writing, the firm has not released any official details. Well-known Apple analysts predict that the first foldable iPhone might appear in 2025.

Additionally, Samsung tweeted a mysterious message that seems to be in reference to the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra, which has a flat design and a durable body for extreme activities. “Nice. A touch boxy, but great. We personally like a rounded form. Classic,” posted by Samsung in a tweet.

After the autumn event, Samsung has developed a practise of mocking Apple. Samsung has poked fun of Apple in recent years for the headphone jack's removal, the notch, and even when the firm chose to stop including chargers with phones.

