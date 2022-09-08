Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah's Voodoo song; Netizens can't keep calm

    The iPhone maker sent fans into frenzy as it played a number from Indian hip hop star Badshah to unveil AirPods Pro 2. The move soon created a storm on Twitter as users expressed their pleasant surprise at the choice of music at the Far Out September 7 event. 

    Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah Voodoo song Netizens cant keep calm gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    When Apple chose a well-known song by Indian hip hop singer Badshah to introduce the AirPods Pro 2, it drove fans into a frenzy. There were millions of eyes glued to the screen, with a substantial portion of them in India. The release of Apple AirPods Pro 2 was emphasised by the song "Voodoo" by Badshah, J Balvin, and Tainy. As people shared their happy surprise at the music selection at the Far Out September 7 event, the move quickly sparked a Twitter frenzy.

    The Badshah song set the tone for the announcement of the new Apple AirPods Pro. The most potent Apple AirPods to date are the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The brand-new H2 chip powers them. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 has redesigned intelligent eartips, double the amount of ANC, and touch controls for volume adjustment. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 have a longer battery life.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro with new H2 chip launched, to be available from September 23

    When Badshah's Voodoo was played during the event, Indian Apple fans couldn't contain their joy and posted about it on Twitter. Following are a few of the tweets:

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life 

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

     

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
