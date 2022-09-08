Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah's Voodoo song; Netizens can't keep calm

The iPhone maker sent fans into frenzy as it played a number from Indian hip hop star Badshah to unveil AirPods Pro 2. The move soon created a storm on Twitter as users expressed their pleasant surprise at the choice of music at the Far Out September 7 event.

The Badshah song set the tone for the announcement of the new Apple AirPods Pro. The most potent Apple AirPods to date are the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The brand-new H2 chip powers them. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 has redesigned intelligent eartips, double the amount of ANC, and touch controls for volume adjustment. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 have a longer battery life.

When Badshah's Voodoo was played during the event, Indian Apple fans couldn't contain their joy and posted about it on Twitter. Following are a few of the tweets:

