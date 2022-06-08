Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

    Reports suggest that Apple will hold another iPhone event later this year, and it appears that the firm does not want to compete with its new iPhone models by releasing the headset as well.

    Apple AR VR headset likely to launch in January 2023 reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Apple WWDC 2022 is taking place, but the firm opted not to provide any details regarding its AR/VR headset during the keynote. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may hold another media event early next year to introduce its first AR/VR headset to the market.

    So, according to Kuo, we won't see Apple's mixed reality (MR) headset until next year, which is consistent with previous publications' projections.  Apple will hold another iPhone event later this year, and it appears that the firm does not want to compete with its new iPhone models by releasing the headset as well, which makes sense.

    Also Read | Apple's AR/VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

    According to Kuo, the prolonged COVID blockade in China has pushed Apple to postpone manufacture of the MR headset this year. Furthermore, Apple appears to have accelerated its product development ambitions.

    Keeping all of this in mind, the headgear will most likely make its public debut next year. Kuo anticipates the MR headgear will be released in January 2023, with the business planning to deploy developer units a few weeks later. He also claimed that the Apple MR headset will not be available until Q2 2023, and that Apple may finalise WWDC 2023 as the optimal timetable for its market release.

    Also Read | Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Given that we didn't hear anything about the headset during this year's Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, the firm might have a lot more to say regarding the hardware and the rumoured realityOS platform that will run the gadget. Kuo's forecasts have historically been correct, but we'd rather wait a little longer before getting too thrilled about these new insights.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme GT Neo 3T launched Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3T launched: Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it

    iPadOS 16 announced latest software update not coming to all iPads details here gcw

    iPadOS 16 announced; latest software update not coming to all iPads, details here

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features medications app and more at WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022 Know how it will make your experience better gcw

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022; Know how it will make your experience better

    iOS 16 launched at Apple WWDC 2022 Is your phone compatible with latest update gcw

    iOS 16 launched at WWDC 2022; Is your phone compatible with latest update?

    Recent Stories

    Indian cricketer Mithali Raj net worth salary cars properties family education drb

    Mithali Raj net worth, salary, cars, properties, family and more

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    Jawa Yezdi motorcycles introduces Service Is On Us initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh gcw

    Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles introduces 'Service Is On Us' initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Will Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar be issued? - adt

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Will Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar be issued?

    Ban on use of coal in Delhi and nearby cities from next year - adt

    Ban on use of coal in Delhi and nearby cities from next year

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon