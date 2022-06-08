Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

Reports suggest that Apple will hold another iPhone event later this year, and it appears that the firm does not want to compete with its new iPhone models by releasing the headset as well.

Apple WWDC 2022 is taking place, but the firm opted not to provide any details regarding its AR/VR headset during the keynote. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may hold another media event early next year to introduce its first AR/VR headset to the market.

So, according to Kuo, we won't see Apple's mixed reality (MR) headset until next year, which is consistent with previous publications' projections. Apple will hold another iPhone event later this year, and it appears that the firm does not want to compete with its new iPhone models by releasing the headset as well, which makes sense.

According to Kuo, the prolonged COVID blockade in China has pushed Apple to postpone manufacture of the MR headset this year. Furthermore, Apple appears to have accelerated its product development ambitions.

Keeping all of this in mind, the headgear will most likely make its public debut next year. Kuo anticipates the MR headgear will be released in January 2023, with the business planning to deploy developer units a few weeks later. He also claimed that the Apple MR headset will not be available until Q2 2023, and that Apple may finalise WWDC 2023 as the optimal timetable for its market release.

Given that we didn't hear anything about the headset during this year's Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, the firm might have a lot more to say regarding the hardware and the rumoured realityOS platform that will run the gadget. Kuo's forecasts have historically been correct, but we'd rather wait a little longer before getting too thrilled about these new insights.