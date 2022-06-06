Apple's AR/VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

According to sources familiar with the situation, Jon Favreau is only one of the filmmakers involved; he is apparently charged with providing a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, according to The Verge.

Apple is collaborating with Hollywood directors to generate video material for its future augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) gear, suggests latest reports. According to sources familiar with the situation, Jon Favreau is only one of the filmmakers involved; he is apparently charged with providing a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, according to The Verge.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that users will be able to immerse themselves in a Jurassic Park-like world anytime soon, since the tech giant is not expected to release its headgear until 2023. The mixed reality gadget may also not arrive at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as Apple may turn its attention to software instead.

According to the New York Times, Apple is planning to release a toolkit for developers to add camera and speech features to their apps, providing hands-free control ahead of the headset's release. Apple has not confirmed the existence of the headgear, but it will most certainly be capable of providing both immersive virtual reality experiences and virtual overlays that appear to be part of the actual environment.

It was previously predicted that Apple may reveal RealityOS, the software that would power the mixed reality headset, at WWDC 2022 next week. A business affiliated with Apple has also registered the trademark realityOS in numerous countries. According to The Verge, RealityOS has been mentioned in a trademark filing, "which hasn't been formally submitted by Apple but it's normal procedure for huge firms to register for trademarks under one-off entities."

