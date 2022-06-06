Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's AR/VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

    According to sources familiar with the situation, Jon Favreau is only one of the filmmakers involved; he is apparently charged with providing a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, according to The Verge.

    Apple AR VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Apple is collaborating with Hollywood directors to generate video material for its future augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) gear, suggests latest reports. According to sources familiar with the situation, Jon Favreau is only one of the filmmakers involved; he is apparently charged with providing a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, according to The Verge.

    Unfortunately, it does not appear that users will be able to immerse themselves in a Jurassic Park-like world anytime soon, since the tech giant is not expected to release its headgear until 2023. The mixed reality gadget may also not arrive at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as Apple may turn its attention to software instead.

    Also Read | Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    According to the New York Times, Apple is planning to release a toolkit for developers to add camera and speech features to their apps, providing hands-free control ahead of the headset's release. Apple has not confirmed the existence of the headgear, but it will most certainly be capable of providing both immersive virtual reality experiences and virtual overlays that appear to be part of the actual environment.

    It was previously predicted that Apple may reveal RealityOS, the software that would power the mixed reality headset, at WWDC 2022 next week. A business affiliated with Apple has also registered the trademark realityOS in numerous countries. According to The Verge, RealityOS has been mentioned in a trademark filing, "which hasn't been formally submitted by Apple but it's normal procedure for huge firms to register for trademarks under one-off entities."

    Also Read | Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7: 5 things you should know about it

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built in camera Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

    Motorola Moto E32s launched in India Here s why it is the most affordable Android phone gcw

    Motorola Moto E32s launched in India: Here's why it is the most affordable Android phone

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

    iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13 unlikely to get performance boost gcw

    iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13, unlikely to get performance boost

    Recent Stories

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    Vikram Here's how Rajinikath reacted after watching Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Vikram: Here's how Rajinikath reacted after watching Kamal Haasan's film

    Extremely rare natural salt water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6 dot 2 crore at online auction gcw

    Extremely rare, natural salt-water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6.2 crore at online auction

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI snt

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

    Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot RBA

    Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon