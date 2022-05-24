Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Several sources indicate that Apple's much-touted AR/VR headset might be released in the coming months. The mixed reality headgear is unlikely to be shown at Apple's WWDC 2022 development conference in June.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Apple's mixed reality AR/VR headset has been widely anticipated and has been in the news for some months. According to a recent story, Apple showed its executives the mixed reality headgear behind closed doors. According to a new source, the AR/VR headset might feature a standalone device that does not require a base station.

    According to The Information, the Cupertino-based company did not employ a base station for the mixed reality headgear. According to the source, Apple's AR/VR headset head Mike Rockwell was leaning toward a version with a base station, which may have allowed the business to incorporate an M1 Ultra processor, but the company decided against it.

    Apple apparently encountered a number of hurdles in developing the design. These are instructions for adding 14 cameras to the headset. Because managing that many components with a single CPU is impossible, the Apple Mixed Reality headset is reported to include numerous processors. According to The Information, former Apple design chief Jonny Ive is also on board with the project as a consultant and supports a 'wearable' battery concept.

    Apple is rumoured to be exploring a variety of mixed reality headset designs. This allegation comes only days after Bloomberg reported that Apple was showing the mixed reality headgear to executives behind closed doors. The gadget is said to be powered by rOS, Apple's wearable headset software that stands for "reality" operating system.

    According to a recent story from The Information, the launch will most likely take place in 2023. It states that there are obstacles that the brand must overcome before proceeding with an official launch. The mixed reality headgear will include a variety of cameras, sensors, CPUs, and other components, making it a difficult product to perfect.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
