    Amazon third-gen Fire TV Cube launched in India; From price to specs, know all about it

    Amazon's new Fire TV Cube (third gen) will be coming soon to India and users can sign up on Amazon India website to be notified of the same when it is made available. 
     

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    Amazon unveiled the new Fire TV Cube and the Alexa-enabled Voice Remote Pro at a global event. Both of these gadgets are now available in India. The pricing of the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is Rs 2,499, while the third-generation Fire TV Cube is Rs 13,999. A powerful octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU and hands-free Alexa control are included with the new Fire TV Cube.

    Amazon claims the new processor makes it 20 per cent more powerful than the previous generation. Customers can control their TV, set top box and access on-demand streaming via the Fire TV Cube. It also features an additional USB port to allow this to connect with compatible webcams for video calling. Users can then rely on Alexa to make the video call.

     Additionally, the gadget supports immersive Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, HDR, cinematic 4K Ultra HD, and Wi-Fi 6. The third-generation Fire TV Cube features Super Resolution Upscaling, which improves picture quality by downscaling HD material to 4K, and an HDMI input connector.

    In case customers require a wired network connection, the gadget now has a new Ethernet connector. Users may operate their TV, set top boxes, voice remote, or hands-free with Alexa by using the new Fire TV Cube. An second USB connector on the Fire TV Cube makes it simple to attach cameras that work with Alexa Communications for video calls.

    From the biggest screen in the house, users will only need to say, "Alexa, call mom," to get in touch with relatives or friends. In addition, customers may now browse channels from providers of compatible set top boxes simply asking Alexa to "switch to DTH" rather than physically changing inputs. The Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

