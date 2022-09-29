World Heart Day 2022: Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs; here's how

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch checks for unusually high or low heart rates in the background, which could be signs of a serious underlying condition. This could help you and your patients identify situations which may warrant further evaluation.

    World Heart Day is marked every year on September 29. The World Heart Day is an initiative created by the World Heart Federation to spread awareness about heart related issues and they are the leading cause of death across the globe. People have begun to pay greater attention to their health after the COVID-19 epidemic first broke out. Numerous devices that can assist users in focusing on their fitness objectives have been released by tech companies over the past several years. The Apple Watch is one such device that has attracted a great deal of interest.

    As the name suggests Apple Watch is a popular smartwatch developed by Cupertino based tech giant. The business has released multiple revisions of the smartwatch with cutting-edge capabilities up to this point. In case you weren't aware, the Apple Watch also happens to be the most popular watch worldwide.

    Apple Watch checks for unusually high or low heart rates in the background, which could be signs of a serious underlying condition. This could help you and your patients identify situations which may warrant further evaluation. Periodically, the watch scans for indications of abnormal beats that might be indicative of atrial fibrillation (AFib). This feature doesn't detect all instances of AFib but it may catch something that can provide patients with an early indication that further evaluation may be warranted.

    When the user is at rest, irregular rhythm alerts employ the optical heart sensor to detect the wrist pulse wave and seek for variability in beat-to-beat intervals. The algorithm notifies the patient and logs the date, time, and beat-to-beat heart rate in the Health app if it regularly finds an abnormal rhythm that is suggestive of AFib.

    Patients who have symptoms like a fast or skipped heartbeat or who get the abnormal rhythm warning can take an ECG with the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later and record their symptoms. You may be able to make more prompt and well-informed decisions about additional testing and treatment thanks to this real-world data.

