    'Halo Rise': Amazon unveils device that tracks breath while sleeping

    The online retailer said its $139.99 sleep gadget, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

     

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Amazon.com Inc announced a contactless gadget that can monitor people’s sleep, along with updates to its lineup of voice-controlled devices and e-readers. The $139.99 sleep device, called Halo Rise, according to the online shop, monitors light, humidity, and room temperature as well as the breathing patterns of the individual who is nearest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

    Similar to its rivals Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Amazon has made investments in consumer health-tracking technology. These investments have occasionally attracted regulatory attention due to the sensitive data they sought to collect, such as body fat percentage via their fitness wristband Halo. According to Amazon, privacy is the cornerstone of everything it does. The sleep gadget has no camera or microphone and will encrypt health information.

    The company is also looking into health in a broader sense; in July, it announced plans to pay $3.5 billion to acquire primary care provider One Medical.

    According to Amazon, the Halo Rise is not an FDA-approved medical device. Beyond the wager on health, Amazon revealed a new Kindle e-reader with a pen for digitally annotating books during its virtual gadgets expo. Along with new internet connectivity devices, the business also unveiled voice-controlled updates of its in-home and in-car speakers.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
