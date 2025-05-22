A suspect shouting "Free Palestine" was caught on video after fatally shooting an Israeli diplomat and his wife outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy — a man and a woman — were shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The victims were leaving an event when the gunman, a 30-year-old suspect, opened fire on a group of four people, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Suspect Caught Chanting “Free Palestine”

Footage from the scene shows the suspect being detained and repeatedly chanting, “Free Palestine.” Smith confirmed at a news conference that the man was observed pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting and later entered the building. He was eventually detained by event security. “When he was taken into custody, the man began chanting, ‘free, free Palestine,’” she said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who now serves as the US attorney in Washington. The presence of high-profile legal figures added gravity to an already tense situation.

Israeli Officials Condemn the Attack

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, labeled the incident a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.” “We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

Trump Responds, Calls for End to Anti-Semitic Violence

Reacting to the attack, former US President Donald Trump condemned the killings in a post on Truth Social. “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” he wrote.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the suspect, and investigations into the motive and possible affiliations are ongoing. The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to determine whether the attack constitutes an act of terrorism.