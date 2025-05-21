Nothing Phone 3 is launching in July 2025, positioned as a flagship device with high-quality materials, improved performance, and advanced software. The expected price is around GBP 800 (over Rs 90,000 in India).

Nothing Phone 3 launch teasers have gained momentum and now the company has confirmed the timeline for the Phone 3 India launch. Nothing has been revealed regarding the July release date of the flagship Phone 3, which is still a few months away but undoubtedly not that far off.

Carl Pei, the CEO of the firm, stated that the Phone 3 will arrive in Q3 2025, which falls between July and September of this year. The latter has now been designated as the new product's official launch month.

The Phone 3 launch teaser verifies the product name, and the post describes it as a magic number. The upcoming July 2025 announcement will definitely thrill people, especially if the business can live up to its promise of releasing a flagship-quality product for the first time in the market.

The Nothing CEO did say that the Phone 3 would be made of high-quality materials, have significant performance increases, and software that will take things to the next level. Based on these suggestions, the Nothing Phone 3 might be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series CPU.

Pei said that the starting pricing of the Phone 3 will be around GBP 800, or over Rs 90,000 in India. Notably, the business chose to wait and most likely incorporate some AI features into the Phone 3 model, which was generally predicted to be unveiled in 2024.

Nothing to launch over-ear headphones?

Based on the buzz around the debut and the company's indications, the Phone 3 is expected to compete with smartphones such as the OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15, and even the Vivo X200 series.

Additionally, Nothing will introduce its first over-ear headphones, which are billed as offering "top-tier sound quality at a more accessible price point compared to the "very pricey" AirPods Max."