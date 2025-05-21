Samsung Galaxy S24 to iPhone 16e: Top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 60,000
Several phones offer premium features like powerful processors, displays, and fast charging under Rs 60,000. This article highlights five top contenders, including the iPhone 16e, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Galaxy S24, and Tecno Phantom V Flip 2.
The cost of flagship smartphones has skyrocketed in recent years, let's face it. Many people may believe that buying a high-end phone is out of their price range because certain models are now above Rs 1 lakh or even Rs 1.5 lakh. The good news is that you may enjoy a high-end smartphone experience without breaking the bank.
In actuality, a number of phones today provide outstanding performance, stylish designs, fantastic cameras, and quick charging—all without breaking the bank. We've compiled a list of some of the top smartphones around Rs 60,000 that meet most of your needs if you're seeking to update in May and want the greatest value without sacrificing quality.
Apple iPhone 16e
The iPhone 16e may be your ticket to the Apple ecosystem if you've always desired an iPhone but thought the costs were a little high. With one fewer GPU core, the 16e is powered by Apple's A18 processor, which is the same as the standard iPhone 16. Nevertheless, it has more than smooth performance and supports Apple Intelligence capabilities, which are uncommon in this price range.
For a little phone, Apple's own C1 modem guarantees respectable battery life. Originally launched at Rs 59,900, it's already available for around Rs 53,000 at major retailers like Croma and Vijay Sales. The iPhone 16e is a good choice if you want a dependable phone that will hold up well over time and get upgrades for many years.
iQOO 13
The iQOO 13 5G ought to be close to the top of your selection if speed and sheer performance are your top priorities. It is among the quickest Android phones available for less than Rs 60,000 thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. The phone hardly makes a sound whether you're multitasking or playing games.
The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz produces vivid and crisp images that look great whether you're browsing Instagram or watching videos. While its low-light photography might need some refinement, the 50-megapixel main back camera captures detailed images in favorable lighting conditions.
Realme GT 7 Pro
Because it has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as the iQOO 13, its performance is on par with that of the latter. With its brilliant 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the phone's 6.78-inch AMOLED display provides fluid images for both browsing and gaming. Its 5,800mAh battery comfortably lasts for an entire day, and sometimes longer. Because of the 120W rapid charging technology included in, charging is also not an issue.
The cameras perform admirably during the day, but like many others in this price range, there is still need for improvement in terms of nighttime shooting. Nevertheless, the GT 7 Pro is a well-rounded product for individuals who desire everything without going over budget because of its design, performance, and battery life.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Prices for the Galaxy S24 have dropped since the release of the S25 series a few months ago, making it a good choice for 2025. A 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED display is one of its characteristics. During regular usage, the phone seems speedy thanks to Samsung's Exynos 2400 CPU, which manages demanding tasks with ease. The camera's 50-megapixel main sensor is paired with telephoto and ultra-wide lenses that work well in a variety of settings. The Galaxy S24 is a good option if you like portability but still desire flagship-level elegance.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2
With a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer screen (1,066 x 1,056 pixels) and a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED core display, the Phantom V Flip 2 5G has a clamshell design. It has 256GB of inbuilt storage, 8GB of RAM, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU. Additionally, the gadget has a 32MP front camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP main back camera with OIS.
Notably, the Phantom V Flip 2 5G supports 70W wired fast charging and Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. It houses a 4,720mAh battery and includes similar AI-powered features as the Phantom V Fold 2.