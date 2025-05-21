Image Credit : Samsung, Apple website

The cost of flagship smartphones has skyrocketed in recent years, let's face it. Many people may believe that buying a high-end phone is out of their price range because certain models are now above Rs 1 lakh or even Rs 1.5 lakh. The good news is that you may enjoy a high-end smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

In actuality, a number of phones today provide outstanding performance, stylish designs, fantastic cameras, and quick charging—all without breaking the bank. We've compiled a list of some of the top smartphones around Rs 60,000 that meet most of your needs if you're seeking to update in May and want the greatest value without sacrificing quality.