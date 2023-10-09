Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is LIVE! Check out best wearable deals

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale brings exciting discounts, offers. We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab today. SBI Card users can avail 10 percent instant discount. Check deals.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    After giving Prime members early access for 12 hours, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is now open to everyone. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers hundreds of discounts on products from all main product categories, including electronics, TVs, computers, smartphones, and laptops. The Amazon deal has a wide range of bundled incentives, such as free product exchanges, no-interest EMI plans, and bank payment incentives.

    Apple Watch SE

    This week's Great Indian Festival 2023 sale on Amazon has the Apple Watch SE second generation (40mm) marked down to Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900). For an extra discount on the second-generation Apple Watch SE worth a maximum of Rs. 18,600, you may trade in an old smartphone.

    Apple Watch Series 7

    As part of a Lightning Deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular has been reduced to Rs. 34,900. If you truly want one, act immediately because it's anticipated that this offer will expire soon.

    Ultrahuman Ring

    During the Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Amazon has reduced the famous Ultrahuman Ring to Rs. 15,998 (MRP Rs. 22,499). You may get rid of an old smartphone for an immediate discount of up to Rs. 15,150. The Ultrahuman Ring is a sophisticated sleep tracker with a heart rate monitor and a battery life of up to 6 days.

    Apple AirPods Pro

    During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has reduced the price of the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro TWS earphones to Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 26,900). SBI credit card holders are eligible for an extra immediate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. This is another bargain that is scheduled to expire soon.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
