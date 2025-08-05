The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 offers massive discounts on smartwatches from brands like Fire-Boltt, boAt, Noise, Amazfit, Garmin, and more.

Smartwatches have evolved into essential gadgets that serve as health monitors, productivity enhancers, and style statements all at once. They help track your activity, monitor vital signs, and keep you connected without needing to constantly check your phone. If you’ve been considering investing in one, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 provides a golden opportunity with massive discounts on smartwatches from leading brands like Fire-Boltt, boAt, Noise, Amazfit, Garmin, and more—some offers going up to 75% off.

Whether you want a fitness-focused companion or a sleek everyday wearable, this sale caters to a broad range of preferences and budgets. Here are some standout options available during this sale:

Amazfit Active 2 Square

Featuring a bright 1.75” AMOLED 2000-nits display, built-in GPS, and 10-day battery life, this smartwatch suits both Android and iPhone users. It offers AI-generated training plans through Zepp Coach, Bluetooth calling, sleep monitoring, and is 5ATM water-resistant. Available at 50% off, it blends performance with style.

OnePlus Watch 2

Powered by Wear OS 4 and Snapdragon W5 chipset, with up to 100-hour battery life and dual-frequency GPS, this watch has a premium stainless steel and sapphire build. With 100+ sports modes, health tracking, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 rating, it’s a great choice for Android users looking for durability and functionality at 47% off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE

This Android-only smartwatch features BP and ECG monitoring, LTE connectivity, advanced sleep coaching, fall detection, and 16GB storage. Sporting a classic rotating bezel, it combines elegance with powerful health and productivity features, now at 51% off.

Redmi Watch 5 Active

Boasting a large 2-inch display, metal body, AI noise cancellation, Alexa support, and Bluetooth calling, this budget-friendly option offers 18-day battery life with over 100 fitness modes. It’s available at a flat 60% discount, ideal for value seekers.

Amazfit GTR 4

With a 1.45” AMOLED display and features like Bluetooth calling, Zepp Aura AI sleep guidance, SpO2, heart rate, and stress monitoring, plus 150+ sports modes, this watch offers a premium fitness and lifestyle experience. It is priced at a 28% discount.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

This stylish smartwatch has a 1.39-inch full-touch TFT display, 120+ sports modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and a metal build with a Milanese strap. Now available at an incredible 89% off, it’s a perfect blend of fitness features and luxurious design.

OnePlus Watch 2R

Running Wear OS 4 with Snapdragon W5 chipset, it delivers up to 100 hours battery in smart mode, 1.43” AMOLED display, 100+ sports modes, dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling, and a lightweight aluminium design with IP68 and 5ATM ratings.

Noise Endeavour

Built tough with a 1.46” AMOLED Always-On Display, Bluetooth calling, SOS alerts, and 100+ sports modes, this watch offers continuous heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. Available at 60% off, it’s perfect for adventurers and daily users alike.

HAMMER Fit Pro

Featuring a round 1.43” Super AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, metallic build, multi-sports tracking, and health monitors, this smartwatch supports music and camera control. It comes with a 76% discount and additional bank offers.