Image Credit : @saaaanjjjuuu/X

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: For Unique Design Lovers

If you want a phone that commands attention, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is worth a look. Released in March, it boasts a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and features NothingOS 3 atop Android 15. The phone includes an innovative Glyph interface, as well as a triple camera system: 50MP primary lens, 50MP periscope telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP front camera for sharp selfies. It isn’t the top pick for raw performance or photography at this price, but offers three years of OS updates and a truly distinctive look with intuitive UI. During the sale, you can grab it for around Rs 27,950, making it a stylish choice for under Rs 30,000.