Amazon launches the 3rd Gen Echo Show 5 in India with enhanced features for a smarter home experience. Control smart home devices, check schedules, and enjoy entertainment with the 5.5" display and built-in camera.

Amazon has launched the third generation Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa in India. With a 5.5" smart display and a built-in camera that makes home monitoring simple, the newest member of the Echo family is made to make daily moments more useful. By fusing entertainment and usefulness, it enables users to control their Alexa-enabled smart home devices, including as security cameras and video doorbells, check calendars and to-do lists, and play music hands-free.

Amazon Echo Show 5: What's New?

The new Echo Show 5 has a 5.5" display and a sleek, modern style. The device's display has an infinity cover glass, and its structure now has rounded corners. Even at night, its enhanced user interface makes for a comfortable viewing experience. Customers may use the monitor to see compatible security camera video feeds, adjust smart home settings, and swiftly scan weather updates.

With its upgraded display and sound characteristics, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is an excellent entertainment centre for the bedroom, living room, or study. Customers may relax with their favourite movies and TV series from Amazon Prime Video (subscription costs may apply), follow along with fitness videos, or view music videos in their browser.

Can Use As Security Camera

Customers may use the 'Drop In' function on the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) to watch their houses while they are away, thanks to the built-in camera. They may connect compatible security cameras and video doorbells to their device and monitor video feeds on the screen. Users can accomplish this by stating "Alexa, show me the video doorbell".

Can Make Video Calls

You can now make video calls to friends and family who own Echo devices with screens or the Alexa app. Customers may send messages or link to other Echo devices in their home to make short announcements—perfect for bigger homes with several Echo devices.

Can Help With Day-To-Day Activities

The new Echo Show 5 with Alexa enables hands-free voice commands to help users keep on top of their chores. They may ask Alexa to add things to their shopping or to-do lists, create timers or reminders, display the calendar, and more.

Controlling compatible smart home devices like smart lights, ACs, fans, security cameras, TVs, and geysers is made easy by simply asking Alexa or tapping on the device’s screen.

Enhanced Speaker System

The enhanced speaker system of the third-generation Echo Show 5 produces the greatest sound of any Echo Show 5. Compared to the previous generation, its 1.7" rear-facing speaker offers twice as much bass and better voices, which enhances the pleasure of listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Customers may use Alexa to go straight into their audiobook from Audible (separate membership costs may apply) or just use their voice to request a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or JioSaavn. With multi-room music, users may create custom groups (such "upstairs") to play music from other Echo devices in different areas across their house.

Amazon Echo Show 5: Colours, Price and Availability

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is available for Rs 10,999 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and a few Reliance Digital and Croma physical stores. It comes in Charcoal and Cloud Blue hues.