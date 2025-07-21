- Home
The newly launched Apple iPhone 16e is now available at a discounted price on Amazon India. Get extra discounts using HDFC or ICICI bank cards. Exchange offers are also available.
iPhone Offers
Looking for a sweet deal on a new iPhone? Your search ends here! The brand-new Apple iPhone 16e is now on Amazon India with a flat Rs 6,300 off. This is one of the hottest smartphone deals right now. Perfect for upgrading or joining the Apple family, this offer is easy on the wallet.
The iPhone 16e (128GB) usually costs Rs 59,900. But with the 11% discount, Amazon's dropped the price to Rs 53,600. Plus, use your HDFC or ICICI bank card for an extra Rs 4,000 off instantly.
iPhone 16e Features
This further reduces the effective price. If you're looking to trade in your old iPhone, you can get up to Rs 49,100 as exchange value, depending on your device's condition and eligibility. Additionally, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,586 per month.
The iPhone 16e boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals. Powered by the Apple A18 chip, it maintains performance levels comparable to previous Pro models while introducing enhancements for AI and speed. This phone comes with 8GB of RAM.
iPhone 16e Discount
It's ideal for daily tasks, gaming, and camera usage, and it supports USB-C charging. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP main camera with 2x optical zoom capability, capturing high-resolution photos in both daylight and low-light conditions. It comes with improved AI-based image processing. On the front, there's a 12MP selfie shooter. This phone runs on iOS 18.
With powerful features, Apple's latest software, and amazing offers, the iPhone 16e proves to be a great choice for those seeking a premium phone at a discounted price. Whether you plan to exchange your old iPhone or avail bank offers, the deal on Amazon ensures value for money.