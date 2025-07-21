Image Credit : Apple

Looking for a sweet deal on a new iPhone? Your search ends here! The brand-new Apple iPhone 16e is now on Amazon India with a flat Rs 6,300 off. This is one of the hottest smartphone deals right now. Perfect for upgrading or joining the Apple family, this offer is easy on the wallet.

The iPhone 16e (128GB) usually costs Rs 59,900. But with the 11% discount, Amazon's dropped the price to Rs 53,600. Plus, use your HDFC or ICICI bank card for an extra Rs 4,000 off instantly.