Elon Musk's EV maker slumps on weak Q2 sales, while Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Broadcom gain on strong earnings, AI momentum, and Meta chip buzz.

Tesla (TSLA): Shares fell over 4% after hours as the EV maker reported Q2 automotive revenue of $16.7 billion, down from $19.9 billion a year ago, marking its second consecutive quarterly decline. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) fell short of analyst expectations.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of July 23. | Image: Stocktwits

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL): Shares rose 1.8% after the tech giant beat estimates, reporting Q2 earnings of $2.31 per share on revenue of $96.43 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected $2.18 per share and $94 billion in revenue.

GOOGL sentiment and message volume as of July 23. | Image: Stocktwits

Broadcom (AVGO): The chipmaker gained 2.8% after reports from DigiTimes suggested it's competing with other firms for Meta's (META) new ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) projects.

AVGO sentiment and message volume as of July 23. | Image: Stocktwits

Nvidia (NVDA): Shares added 1.2% after-hours, boosted by optimism around the Trump administration's new AI blueprint, which seeks to expand AI exports and relax regulations. Nvidia supplier SK Hynix also boosted sentiment after announcing a record profit and increasing its investment for 2025.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of July 23. | Image: Stocktwits

Amazon (AMZN): Shares climbed 0.7% after the company announced the acquisition of Bee, a wearable AI device startup. BofA raised its price target on Amazon to $265 from $248, citing stronger-than-expected Q2 retail data, FX tailwinds, and AI momentum. BofA now expects $164 billion in Q2 revenue and $17.8 billion in profit, both above consensus and within Amazon's guidance range.

AMZN sentiment and message volume as of July 23. | Image: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<