Morocco's plan to cull 3 million stray dogs ahead of FIFA 2030 stirs global outrage

Morocco plans to cull 3 million stray dogs ahead of FIFA World Cup 2030, sparking global outrage. Activists, including Jane Goodall, criticize the inhumane killings and urge FIFA to act. Animal welfare groups advocate humane alternatives, while shelters struggle to save and care for animals.

Morocco is facing a global backlash over reports of a planned mass culling of stray dogs ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The North African nation, one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Spain and Portugal, is accused of aiming to slaughter up to three million stray dogs to "clean up" its cities for the event.

Animal welfare groups and activists have alleged that the killings involve inhumane methods. Reports claim dogs are poisoned, shot, or captured using painful devices, then transported to overcrowded shelters where they are cruelly killed. Videos and eyewitness accounts describe dogs being beaten, electrocuted, and even sprayed with water before being fatally harmed.



The International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) claims the culling has already intensified despite assurances from Moroccan authorities in 2024 that the practice had been halted.

Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall has joined the chorus of protests, penning a letter to FIFA's Secretary General Mattias Grafström. Goodall called the culling a "horrific act of barbarity," criticizing FIFA for remaining silent.

"Football fans around the world, many of whom are animal lovers, will be appalled to learn of this brutality," Goodall wrote. "There are humane alternatives to controlling stray dog populations, and international organizations are willing to help implement these programs."



She urged FIFA to intervene, suggesting Morocco's hosting rights be reconsidered if the killings continue. The campaign against stray dogs also reportedly violates Moroccan laws, which forbid the killing of street animals. Activists claim authorities are ignoring these regulations, with local police turning a blind eye. A 2022 court ruling had fined a provincial governor for orchestrating dog cullings, but reports suggest the killings have escalated following FIFA’s announcement of Morocco as a World Cup host, reported Newsbytes.

The IAWPC estimates that up to 300,000 stray and owned dogs are killed annually in Morocco, often in the presence of bystanders, including children. The coalition has launched a global campaign to expose what it calls "Morocco’s ugly secret" and to pressure FIFA and Moroccan authorities to halt the killings.

Animal welfare groups advocate for more humane approaches like trap-neuter-vaccinate-release (TNVR) programs, which have proven effective in controlling stray populations in other countries. However, activists claim Moroccan authorities are disregarding these alternatives in favour of brutal, large-scale killings.



Shelters in Morocco are overwhelmed as they try to save as many dogs as possible. With resources stretched to the limit, activists are appealing for public donations to help feed and care for the animals until the situation improves.

The controversy places FIFA in the spotlight once again, as critics argue the organization must hold host nations accountable for human and animal rights violations. The IAWPC and other organizations are urging FIFA to take a stand against Morocco’s actions.

