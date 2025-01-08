Didier Deschamps to step down as France manager after 2026 World Cup; Zidane tipped as successor

Didier Deschamps announced he will step down as France manager after the 2026 World Cup, ending a historic 14-year tenure, with Zinedine Zidane seen as a potential successor.

Didier Deschamps has confirmed in an exclusive interview with TF1 that he will step down as the manager of the France national football team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the end of a remarkable 14-year tenure. The 56-year-old, who has been in charge since 2012, stated that he would not seek a contract renewal after the tournament, bringing an end to his time at the helm of Les Bleus.

Also read: Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle

"I’ve been here since 2012 and will remain until 2026 and the next World Cup. But it will end there because it has to. In my mind, it’s clear. 2026, it’s fine," Deschamps said, clearly signaling his decision.

Under Deschamps’ leadership, France enjoyed considerable success, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League. Despite his triumphs, his tenure has not been without its heartaches, as France were runners-up in both the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2022 World Cup, losing to Portugal and Argentina respectively.

Deschamps made it clear that his decision to step down was a conscious one, stating, “You never want something good to end, but you have to know when to stop. There is a life after this, I don’t know which one, but it will be very good still. Fourteen years is a lot. The most important is for France to remain on top like it is for several years.”

Having led France through a highly successful era, Deschamps is widely regarded as the most decorated manager in French football history. His exit will undoubtedly mark the end of a golden era for the national team.

The 2026 World Cup will be a fitting conclusion to his tenure, though Deschamps confirmed that he has no intention of extending his stay past the tournament.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan stadiums in disarray as deadline nears, videos expose shambolic state (WATCH)

His announcement has sparked discussions on potential successors, with former France international and World Cup hero Zinedine Zidane emerging as an early frontrunner. Zidane, who has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, has an illustrious coaching career, having led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga championships. His deep ties to French football and his success at the club level make him a strong candidate to carry the torch for Les Bleus beyond 2026.

Deschamps’ departure represents a significant turning point for French football, and the search for his successor will be closely watched in the coming years.

Latest Videos