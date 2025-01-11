Lionel Messi led Argentina team to arrive in Kerala on October 25 for friendly matches, fan interaction

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 11:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team are set to arrive in Kerala on October 25 this year, with their stay scheduled until November 2. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman confirmed that during this period, the Argentina team will play two friendly matches in the state. Additionally, a public forum will be arranged for fans to interact with Messi, with the superstar agreeing to a 20-minute session. 

The minister also clarified that representatives from the Argentina Football Association would soon visit Kerala to finalize the arrangements. Although the FIFA-approved calendar covers dates from October 6 to 14 and November 18, any date-related confusion will be resolved, even if adjustments are needed.

Minister Abdurahiman shared the news during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, revealing that discussions with the Argentina team management in Spain had paved the way for the visit. The primary venue under consideration for the matches is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The opponent team for the friendly matches will be announced at a later date. FIFA officials are also expected to visit Kerala ahead of the event to review the preparations.

Regarding the venue choice, the minister noted that Manjeri Stadium can only accommodate 20,000 spectators, making Kochi a more suitable option. He further explained that the matches will be held in October or November, in line with the FIFA calendar. Following a visit by FIFA officials and Argentina Football Association representatives, further details, including the exact match dates and venue, will be revealed. Plans are also underway to bring a foreign team as the opponent.

