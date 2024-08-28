La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

Hansi Flick's side came from behind to secure all three points away from home. Unai Lopez gave an early lead to the hosts before second-half efforts from Pedri and Dani Olmo secured a third successive win for Barcelona

Debutant Dani Olmo scored a late winner as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a La Liga fixture at Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday night (August 27). Hansi Flick's side came from behind to secure all three points away from home. Unai Lopez gave an early lead to the hosts before second-half efforts from Pedri and the new arrival sealed a third successive win for Blaugrana.

Olmo signed for Barcelona this summer for a reported transfer fee of GBP 51 million. However, the Spanish midfielder had to wait for almost three weeks to make this competitive debut. Barca were not able to register the 26-year-old because of lack of space in the La Liga salary cap, and had to part ways with couple of players, including Ilkay Gundogan, in order to make way for Olmo. It was worth the wait as the Spaniard scored the winner eight minutes from time to help Barca secure a third consecutive 2-1 win in the La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano were the better side in the first half and they took the lead inside the opening nine minutes. Jorge de Frutos made a darting run down the right flank and cut the ball back for Lopez to slot home at the near post. It was fine finish from the 28-year-old who was making his 200th La Liga appearance.

Barcelona, who looked below par in the first half, came out with bit more intent in the second period. Olmo was introduced in place of Ferran Torres. Seven minutes into the second-half, Raphinha's free-kick from 30-yeards out narrowly went wide. Five minutes later, Olmo's long range effort rattled the crossbar.

The equaliser finally arrived on the hour mark, when Pedri passed to Raphinha on the left and received the ball back to finish into the bottom corner. Barcelona thought they had taken the lead in the 71st minute when Robert Lewandowski slotted home from close range, but after VAR intervention the goal was disallowed for foul in the buildup.

In the 82nd-minute Alejandro Balde played the balled to Lamine Yamal on the left channel, the 17-year-old dribbled to the byline before cutting it back for Olmo, who received it on his left foot and curled into the far bottom corner. The victory helped Flick's side to move to the summit of initial La Liga standings, having collected a maximum of nine points from three games.

