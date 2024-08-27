Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga; Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano

    Dani Olmo joined the Catalan giants from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal worth 55 million Euros plus another 7 million Euros in add-ons this summer.  However, because of lack space in the salary cap, the club was not able to register the 26-year-old in La Liga. 

    football Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga; Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Finally, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo has been registered as a Barcelona player in La Liga, and the 26-year-old shall make his debut against Rayo Vallecano in the mid-week. The Spaniard joined the Catalan giants from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal worth 55 million Euros plus another 7 million Euros in add-ons this summer. 

    Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller

    Olmo arrived at Barcelona almost three weeks ago, but because of lack of salary space, Barcelona were not able to register the Spaniard. In order to complete the registration, the management decided to sell Ilkay Gundogan for free to Manchester City, while the likes of Clement Lenglet, Vitor Roque and Mika Faye also parted ways with the club. 

    Olmo missed the first two La Liga matches of the season in which Barcelona secured 2-1 wins over Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. Head coach Hansi Fick included the 26-year-old in the matchday squad for their first home match of the season on Saturday (August 24) against Athletic, but the midfielder was seen sitting alongside injured Frenkie de Jong in the stands, during the match. 

    Barcelona's nest fixture is against Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Wednesday night. And then, Flick's side will play host to Real Valladolid at the end of the month before the international break. As of now, the Catalan giants are occupying third spot in the Spanish top flight standings, having collected six points from two games. 

    Also read: 'Won't tell anyone': Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller

    La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller

    Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    football Lamine Yamal breaks down Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive" scr

    Lamine Yamal talks on Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive"

    football Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi pleased with his side's performance in 2-0 Serie A win against Lecce scr

    Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi pleased with his side's performance in 2-0 Serie A win against Lecce

    football Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao scr

    Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao

    Recent Stories

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities by police on students gcw

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities on students

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts 29 august 2024 anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts

    Why was Lord Mountbatten Killed? The unsolved mystery of India's last Viceroy [READ] ATG

    Why was Lord Mountbatten Killed? The unsolved mystery of India's last Viceroy [READ]

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon