Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga; Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano

Dani Olmo joined the Catalan giants from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal worth 55 million Euros plus another 7 million Euros in add-ons this summer. However, because of lack space in the salary cap, the club was not able to register the 26-year-old in La Liga.

Olmo arrived at Barcelona almost three weeks ago, but because of lack of salary space, Barcelona were not able to register the Spaniard. In order to complete the registration, the management decided to sell Ilkay Gundogan for free to Manchester City, while the likes of Clement Lenglet, Vitor Roque and Mika Faye also parted ways with the club.

Olmo missed the first two La Liga matches of the season in which Barcelona secured 2-1 wins over Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. Head coach Hansi Fick included the 26-year-old in the matchday squad for their first home match of the season on Saturday (August 24) against Athletic, but the midfielder was seen sitting alongside injured Frenkie de Jong in the stands, during the match.

Barcelona's nest fixture is against Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Wednesday night. And then, Flick's side will play host to Real Valladolid at the end of the month before the international break. As of now, the Catalan giants are occupying third spot in the Spanish top flight standings, having collected six points from two games.

