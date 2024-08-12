Sergi Roberto: Spanish midfielder bids farewell to Barcelona after 14 seasons

Sergi Roberto made 373 appearances for the senior team, scoring 19 goals. The midfielder's most iconic moment with the club came back in 2017, when he scored the winner against Paris Saint Germain in the 6-5 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Barcelona confirmed on Sunday captain Sergi Roberto has left the club after 14 seasons with the Catalan giants. The 32-year-old midfielder joined Blaugrana's famous La Masia academy aged 14, and went on to make 373 appearances for the senior team, scoring 19 goals. The versatile midfielder's most iconic moment with the club came back in 2017, when he scored the winner against Paris Saint Germain in the 6-5 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Roberto progressed through the Barca youth teams to the Barca Atletic squad and then made his first team debut in November 2010 in a Copa del Rey match against Ceuta. After multiple appearances for the first team in the following season, the midfielder became official first team member for the 2013/14 season.

The 32-year-old's trophy cabinet consists of two Champions League trophies, seven La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey crowns, one UEFA Super Cup and two Club World Cups. Roberto's contract expired at the end of June but no decision had bene made on his future until now.

"Sergio Roberto has made his official departure from the club where he has spent virtually his entire career, FC Barcelona. The first team captain's contract came to an end at the conclusion of last season and via an emotional video published on his social media networks he has made his farewell to the Club public," wrote Blaugrana in an official statement.

"Furthermore, the Catalan player will hold a farewell event at the Auditori 1899 at the Club on tuesday 13 August in the presence of president Joan Laporta. After 373 games, 25 trophies and an unforgettable goal, the footballer who arrived at La Masia at the age of 14 is leaving the club," Said Barcelona in a statement.

Roberto made his international debut for Spain national team back in March 2016 and went on to make 11 appearances, scoring one goal. Serie A side's Fiorentina, AS Roma and Coma are reportedly interested in the Spaniard, who is now a free agent. The experienced midfielder is more than capable of playing at right-back position.

