Donald Trump praised Lionel Messi at the White House for joining Inter Miami, citing the weather and hailing his record 47th career trophy. The US President thanked Messi for rejecting offers from Europe and Saudi Arabia to continue his career in MLS.

US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Lionel Messi for choosing Inter Miami over other clubs, highlighting the weather as a factor in his decision. The Argentina star was hosted at the White House alongside his teammates and staff after Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph.

Trump hailed Messi’s achievements, noting his record-extending 47th career title and his status as reigning FIFA World Cup MVP. “Coach Mascherano became one of the few managers to win the MLS Cup in his very first season. And Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career — the most of all time. Can you imagine that? You could have gone anywhere in the world, chosen any team — but you chose Miami. I don’t blame you… the weather is pretty great,” Trump said.

Messi’s Career Choice

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, turning down both a contract extension in France and a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. Since arriving in MLS, he has become the first player to win the league’s MVP award in successive seasons. He has also led Inter Miami to four trophies and is now the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Leagues Cup Challenge Ahead

Messi and Inter Miami have learned their group stage opponents for the upcoming Leagues Cup. They will face Atletico San Luis on August 5 at the Nu Stadium, followed by CF Monterrey on August 8, and Club Leon on August 12.

Head coach Javier Mascherano, who guided the team to the MLS Cup in his debut season, will look to continue the club’s winning momentum. The Herons have secured a major trophy in each of the last three seasons and aim to extend that streak.

